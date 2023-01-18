 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CapitaLand India Trust to buy 1mn sqft IT park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,226 crore

Jan 18, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

The project comprises two buildings with an aggregate net leasable area of about 1.5 million square feet.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) has agreed to acquire one million square feet IT park in Bengaluru for a total price that is expected to be Rs 1,226.1 crore, which includes the funding for the project, the company said in a statement.

The company will provide funding for the development of the project as part of the forward purchase arrangement, CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee manager, said in a statement.

CLINT proposes to fund the development of the project and subsequently acquire a net leasable area of 1.0 million sq ft. The remaining net leasable area of approximately 0.5 million sq ft will be retained by the landowners.

The landowners have appointed CapitaLand Services (India) Private Limited to oversee the design, development, and leasing of the project, it said.

During the construction period, CLINT’s investment in the construction of the project will be through debt and internal resources. The forward purchase acquisition will be executed after the completion of the construction of Building 1 and is subject to the receipt of the occupancy certificate for Building 1 and the fulfillment of other key conditions.