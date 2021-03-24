English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Canara Bank to auction 2,000 borrower properties this week

The properties being put up for auction are spread across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, and also other semi-urban pockets, the statement said.

PTI
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run lender Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is organising an auction of 2,000 borrower properties in its possession on Friday. The properties, which include residential flats, apartments, independent houses, industrial lands, commercial complexes, office spaces and vacant lands, will be sold through an e-auction under the provisions of the Sarfaesi Act, an official statement said.

Typically, a bank takes possession of a property which is kept as a security while borrowing in the event of non-payment. Under the Sarfaesi Act, the bank has the ability to recover its dues by selling the securities.

The properties being put up for auction are spread across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, and also other semi-urban pockets, the statement said.

The statement said the bank has so far sold 1,450 properties valued at Rs 886 crore during the current financial year under provisions of the same Sarfaesi Act.

Bidders can participate from anywhere and can contact the nearest branch of the bank for additional information about a property put up for sale, it said, adding that the highest bid will bag a property.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Canara Bank #India #Property Auction #Real Estate #Sarfaesi Act
first published: Mar 24, 2021 09:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.