Can a homebuyer seek full refund of booking amount in case of job loss?

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

The MahaRERA order said the forfeiture clause in the booking application form/allotment letter was “unreasonable”, and not in consonance with recent MahaRERA order.

Representational image.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has allowed a homebuyer, who cited loss of his job to exit from a real estate project, to claim refund from the developer.

The homebuyer had paid close to 10 per cent of the booking amount for a flat that cost Rs 40.87 lakh. He expressed his inability to complete the purchase citing job loss.

The complainant homebuyer had booked an apartment in the Godrej Park Greens project of Godrej Properties being constructed under the name of Godrej Skyline Developers in Pune. The apartment was allotted in April 2019 and the homebuyer had paid close to 10 per cent of the total cost of Rs 40.87 lakh.
In August 2019, the homebuyer lost his job and faced a serious financial crisis. He informed the developer of his inability to pay the stamp duty, and registration fee, but the developer continued to emphasise that his allotment would be terminated, said the MahaRERA order in this context.

According to the order, in November 2019, the homebuyer received a pre-termination letter from the developer, to which he replied and requested a refund of the money paid by him towards the said booking. However, the developer informed him that the said allotment is terminated and that the money paid would be forfeited in accordance with the terms of the booking.