Cabinet clears changes to IBC: Homebuyers may now be given status of financial creditors

To provide relief to homebuyers stuck in incomplete real estate projects against which insolvency proceedings are currently on, the government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to bring about changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code under which homebuyers may be given the status of financial creditors, sources said.

This means that homebuyers will now be treated at par with banks and institutional creditors and will be given priority while recovering dues from bankrupt or insolvent real estate companies.

Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meet, said, "I cannot disclose anything because it's a new legislation except to reinforce that the Cabinet has approved it".

Asked if the Cabinet has cleared some relief measures for home buyers as per the recommendations of the panel, Prasad said, "there is something called constitutional protocol. An Ordinance till it is approved by the President, I cannot speak about the details".

A 14-member Insolvency Law Committee had in March suggested that home buyers should be treated as financial creditors, which will allow them to equitably participate in an insolvency resolution process. The panel has also suggested relaxations for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the IBC.

Changes in IBC a significant step, say home buyers

While home buyers have lauded the move as a “significant step” and said that it will ensure for them a seat at the Committee of Creditors table and enable them to co-drive the process of resolution of the real estate firm, insolvency experts say that it may have its own challenges because every financial creditor (in this case the home buyer) may want to be vote differently. In this case, a single representative will have to obtain the will of hundreds of people and that could be both challenging and time consuming.

“This comes as a significant step towards recognizing the rights of home buyers who contribute equally in financing of a real estate projects. Earlier, only financial institutions were recognized as financial creditors giving them the sole power to decide the future of the company under CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process), completely ignoring the rights of home buyers who have contributed equal and sometime more funding that the financial institution. The ordinance will set this anomaly right. It will provide home buyers a seat at the Committee of Creditors and co-drive the process of resolution of the real estate firm,” says Abhishek Dubey, a Delhi-based lawyer and a Jaypee homebuyer.

Will changes be prospective or retrospective?

Asked if these changes will be prospective or retrospective, legal experts say even if they are prospective, it will not matter, as insolvency proceedings are currently on in case of most real estate firms.

“This is a billion dollar question. Most likely it has to be prospective. Where COC is yet not constituted, there the meeting has to be called at a future date. It cannot be linked to the date of commencement of the CIRP, it has to be the date on which buyers have been declared as a financial creditor,” says an insolvency expert.

Even in the committee report they have taken a stance that buyers are anyway financial creditors but for clarity an amendment is being introduced, says Ramakant Rai, partner Tri-legal, adding that such a move will also lessen the pressure on the apex court as home buyers may have a greater say in the insolvency process and have the means to protect their rights within the insolvency process itself. They will be able to participate in the COC meetings and armed with voting rights, they will be able to drive the decision of COC. Situations wherein a company is forced into liquidation may now be avoided. Further, home buyers may also have the power to insist on inclusion of elements such as delay compensation in the resolution plan. Till now, they were sitting outside the COC.

Finally, the amendment will ensure that home buyers get a fair treatment in the insolvency resolution process and protects their demands.

How will homebuyers be represented at the COC?

For attending the meetings of the COC, the resolution professional may be called upon to move an application to the NCLT for appointing an insolvency professional to serve as an outside representative of financial creditors (in this case the home buyers). It has to be a consultative exercise with the authorized representative acting on the instructions of these financial creditors and voting accordingly in the COC meeting.

This could prove to be challenging, especially if there are over 10,000 people. The insolvency professional would have to meet all of them and obtain instructions from them as to how they would want to be voted and everybody would want to be voted differently. That would turn it into a long drawn process – challenging and time consuming, say insolvency experts.

“A company can only have one COC. Every homebuyer will be a financial creditor and everybody will be represented by a single or 10 insolvency professionals or even 15, depending on the size of the company. If there are 5000 home buyers, the court may appoint 10 IPs, it may also appoint city wise or project wise IP. This has to be interpreted under law,” says Sumant Batra, an insolvency lawyer of international repute.

Credai welcomes IBC changes

Real estate developers’ body Credai has welcomed the move. "It is a good move for the protection of the money of homebuyers. RERA protects the money of buyers in an ongoing concern. Now the buyer’s investment is protected even in the case of insolvency. This will instil a sense of confidence amongst buyers of under construction property. However, for continued flow of institutional and bank credit to the real estate sector, the system must uphold the superiority of a bank mortgage over any other claim otherwise banks may become hesitant in lending to this sector," says Pankaj Bajaj, President, CREDAI NCR.

Changes based on recommendations of the law committee

These changes are based on the recommendations of a high-level law committee chaired by Injeti Srinivas, secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs. The committee had submitted its report ‘Report of the Insolvency Law Committee’ in the month of March.

The 14-member panel had recommended that home buyers should be treated as financial creditors owing to the unique nature of financing in real estate projects and the treatment of home buyers by the Supreme Court in ongoing cases.

Home buyers should be treated as financial creditors which will allow them to equitably participate in an insolvency resolution process and be a part of the committee of creditors. Besides, the proposed resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) must comply with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the high-level panel had recommended to the government in its report.

"Notably, classification as financial creditors would enable home buyers to participate equitably in the insolvency resolution process under the Code," the panel had said in its report, adding the recommendation, once implemented, would provide relief for home buyers facing hardships due to incomplete real estate projects.

The report of The Insolvency Law Committee had concluded that the current definition of ‘financial debt’ is sufficient to include the amounts raised from home buyers/allottees under a real estate project, and hence, they are to be treated as financial creditors under the Code.

“The Committee’s attention was drawn to the significant confusion regarding the status of buyers of under-construction apartments (home buyers) as creditors under the Code. Multiple judgements have categorised them as neither fitting within the definition of ‘financial’ nor ‘operational’ creditors," the committee noted in its report.

"In one particular case, they have been classified as ‘financial creditors’ due to the assured return scheme in the contract, in which there was an arrangement wherein it was agreed that the seller of the apartments would pay ‘assured returns’ to the home buyers till possession of property was given. It was held that such a transaction was in the nature of a loan and constituted a ‘financial debt’ within the Code," the report said.

"A similar judgement was given in Anil Mahindroo & Anr v. Earth Organics Infrastructure. But it must be noted that these judgments were given considering the terms of the contracts between the home buyers and the seller and are fact specific. Further, the IBBI issued a claim form for 'creditors other than financial or operational creditors', which gave an indication that home buyers are neither financial nor operational creditors,” it had said.

The report had noted that non-inclusion of home buyers within either the definition of ‘financial’ or ‘operational’ creditors may be a cause for worry since it deprives them of, first, the right to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), second, the right to be on the committee of creditors (CoC) and third, the guarantee of receiving at least the liquidation value under the resolution plan.

“Recent cases like Chitra Sharma v. Union of India and Bikram Chatterji v. Union of India have evidenced the stance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in safeguarding the rights of home buyers under the Code due to their current disadvantageous position,” the report had said.

The Committee also agreed that the amounts raised under home buyer contracts is a significant amount, which contributes to the financing of construction of an asset in the future, the report notes.

After reviewing various financial terms of agreements between home buyers and builders and the manner of utilisation of the disbursements made by home buyers to the builders, the committee notes that the agreement is for disbursement of money by the home buyer for the delivery of a building to be constructed in the future. The disbursement of money is made in relation to a future asset, and the contracts usually span a period of four to five years or more, the report had noted.

The Committee therefore deliberated that the amounts so raised are used as a means of financing the real estate project, and are thus in effect a tool for raising finance, and on failure of the project, money is repaid based on time value of money, it noted.

The panel had also said that the Code provides that all proposed resolution plans must not contravene any provisions of law in force, and thus, the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) will need to be complied with and resolution plans under the Code should be compliant with the said law.

A slew of other changes to the Code, which came into force in December 2016, had also been suggested by the panel. Constituted by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, the committee had the mandate to identify and suggest ways to address issues faced in the implementation of the Code.