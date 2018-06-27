Cabinet approves MoU between India and Singapore for cooperation in urban planning

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Singapore for cooperation in urban planning and development. The agreement will facilitate government agencies to tap into expertise offered by Singaporean agencies in urban development and management.

The objective of the MoU, which was signed in May, is to facilitate government bodies such as municipal corporations to help in rejuvenation of urban areas, an official statement said.

Under the MoU, capacity building programmes in the field of planning, focusing on areas of urban planning, water and waste water management, solid waste management, intelligent transport system and public financing (public private partnerships) would be undertaken.

The MoU would also disseminate knowledge of best practices, build capacities and hand hold various government agencies on intelligent transport systems and public financing, the statement added.