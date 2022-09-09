Buying a floor in plots smaller than 180 sq yards may land you in trouble in Gurugram; here's why

If you are looking to buy a floor built on a plot less than 180 square yards in Gurugram, then you may land in trouble and lose your hard-earned money. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav ordered on September 8 that if any such registry is carried out, then strict action will be taken against the concerned Tehsildar and registry clerk.

The DC also directed the revenue officers to keep a strict check on such transactions. He also appealed to the public to not get floor-wise registration done in plots smaller than 180 square yards. Yadav said that such registration will be cancelled and action will also be taken against revenue officials as it's against the rule.

Yadav said that in case of a violation, legal action will be taken against concerned officials after registering an FIR.

The Deputy Commissioner took the decisions while chairing a meeting of revenue officers appointed in the district.

During the meeting, Yadav said that floor-wise registration of a house built in a plot of size less than 180 square yards cannot be done and the entire unit should have only single registration. "If the size of the plot is more than 180 square yards, then in that case floors can be registered separately but a floor cannot be divided into two or more parts for a separate registry," said Yadav, explaining that there cannot be multiple units on one floor.

DC Yadav also said that floor-wise registration cannot be done even in the plots allotted to EWS i.e. economically weaker sections.