Buyers' money worth Rs 1,300 crore stuck in Worli tower for a decade: Report

Payments worth Rs 1,300 crore made by high net-worth individuals to the builders of Palais Royale, India's tallest under-construction residential tower, has been stuck for a decade, as per a report in The Times of India.

Individuals who booked apartments in the project have already made 20 percent to 100 percent of the payment for their homes, ranging from 4,000 sq. feet to 8,000 sq. feet, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The project, situated at Worli Naka, has been embroiled in litigation since construction began in 2009, after an NGO filed a case of building violations.

The developer, Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure, is going through insolvency proceedings after Indiabulls Housing Finance dragged it to the National Company Law Tribunal last year (NCLT).

Disgruntled purchasers have formed a group called the Palais Royale Members’ Association.

Of 162 flats, 77 have been booked since 2009. One early buyer was promised possession of the flat from May 31, 2010.

Some of the larger flats cost over Rs 50 crore.

"Based on the court's verdict, we will further decide our options; whether to take over the project and complete the building. We paid the booking amounts several years ago and have suffered due to this huge delay, and for no fault of ours,” a representative of the buyers told the paper.

One buyer paid 70 percent of the money for a Rs 30 crore flat and the payment is stuck, the paper said.

A resolution to the issue however seems to be in sight as the Supreme Court, which has reserved its order on the skyscraper, is set to announce it soon.