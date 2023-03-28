Buyers lap up 64 Greater Noida residential plots for Rs 141 crore, pay three times the base price

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has auctioned 64 residential plots for Rs 141 crore, which is approximately three times the base price of these plots, highlighting the real estate potential of the industrial and commercial township near Delhi.

The base price of these plots was Rs 48.87 crore, translating into an additional revenue of around Rs 92.84 crore for GNIDA, which launched a scheme for the phased auction of 166 residential plots on January 20.

According to officials, the first auction was held on March 26 where 26 plots were sold for Rs 51.86 crore at three times the reserve price of Rs 18.22 crore.

Similarly, 38 plots were e-auctioned in the second round on March 27. The reserve price of these plots was Rs 30.65 crore while these were e-auctioned for Rs 89.85 crore.

Ashish Mishra