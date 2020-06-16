App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out what all offers and discounts are being offered by developers to cope up with the COVID-19 induced slowdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most developers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru are being forced to offer residential units at a 10 percent to 25 percent discount due to the slowdown wrought on real estate by the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, ready-to-move-in unsold inventory has been changing hands at a discount of up to 25 percent. Mid-segment units have been sold at a discount of around 5 percent to 10 percent. Prices of some luxury housing units have reduced 20 percent to 25 percent.

In case of new projects launched online, some builders are also offering deferred payment plans such as 10:90 - book the unit by paying 10 percent upfront and the rest on possession.

Close

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out what all offers and discounts are being offered by developers to cope up with COVID-19 induced slowdown.

related news

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:13 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Real Estate #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

SC seeks Centre's response on Rajasthan's plea seeking CSR benefits for CM's relief fund

SC seeks Centre's response on Rajasthan's plea seeking CSR benefits for CM's relief fund

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.