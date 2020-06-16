Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Most developers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru are being forced to offer residential units at a 10 percent to 25 percent discount due to the slowdown wrought on real estate by the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, ready-to-move-in unsold inventory has been changing hands at a discount of up to 25 percent. Mid-segment units have been sold at a discount of around 5 percent to 10 percent. Prices of some luxury housing units have reduced 20 percent to 25 percent.

In case of new projects launched online, some builders are also offering deferred payment plans such as 10:90 - book the unit by paying 10 percent upfront and the rest on possession.

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out what all offers and discounts are being offered by developers to cope up with COVID-19 induced slowdown.