Business Insight | Housing sales in top cities record 134% jump QoQ amid COVID-19

The real estate sector has witnessed a substantial decline in residential sales, particularly during the first two quarters of 2020 amid the onset of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns.

However, the worst seems to be over for the residential sector as housing sales have increased substantially during the quarter ending September (Q3).

The value of houses sold in the top-seven cities in Q3 2020 collectively rose to Rs 29,731 crore against Rs 12,694 crore in the preceding quarter – a significant quarter-on-quarter jump of 134 percent. It still has some way to go to reach the level of Rs 46,306 crore in the pre-COVID-19 quarter. Let's find out if the worst is over for the real estate sector and if these numbers indicate recovery.