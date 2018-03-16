App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: PTI

Building laws, ASI norms should apply to all Hauz Khas eateries: HC

The observation by Justice V K Rao came during the hearing of a plea of a Hauz Khas eatery that was shut down for being located in a structure of over 15 metre height, violating the rule laid down by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Archaeological norms and building bye-laws should be applicable to all restaurants and eateries in the Hauz Khas area here, the Delhi High Court has observed while directing the local authorities to act against all violators.

The observation by Justice V K Rao came during the hearing of a plea of a Hauz Khas eatery that was shut down for being located in a structure of over 15 metre height, violating the rule laid down by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The eatery, Moonshine Cafe and Bar, had claimed that it was located on the second floor of the building where there were other restaurants which were allowed to operate and had sought similar relief for itself.

The high court rejected the contention saying it "cannot claim any negative equality" and dismissed the plea challenging the decision of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to close the eatery and revoke its licence.

related news

The court, however, told the SDMC and other authorities concerned that if there was violation of any building bye-laws or permission granted by the ASI, it "should be an impediment for everyone to run a restaurant".

"The respondents cannot close their eyes and allow the illegality to be perpetuated by other restaurants in the same building. The respondents are required to take action in that regard," the court said.

The restaurant had challenged the SDMC's August 17 last year's decision by which its health trade licence was revoked and it was asked to shut shop.

The corporation had taken the decision as the eatery was running from a building that was more than 15 metres in height which was not permitted in the area as per ASI norms.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC