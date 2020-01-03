Builder liable to refund amount to buyer if changes were made to payment plan unilaterally: NCDRC

The country’s apex consumer court has directed a real estate developer to refund the booking amount deposited by a homebuyer along with interest, and Rs 50,000 within four weeks for not giving the buyer sufficient notice prior to unilaterally changing the payment plan.

The homebuyer had filed the complaint against the developer Gold Souk Infrastructure and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, seeking refund of the total principal amount paid by the complainant with interest at the rate of 18 percent per annum from the date of receipt of the payment from the developer.

The buyer had booked an apartment in the developer’s group housing complex located at Village Khanpur and Kawarsika, Sector 17, Sohna, Haryana. He had booked a residential flat through an allotment letter dated February 2015, by paying a sum of Rs 10.3 lakh.

The buyer had also accepted the payment plan given by the developer. The flat was booked via a payment plan where a tripartite agreement was signed between the buyer, the builder and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFCL).

As per a clause of the agreement, in case the buyer was unable to make the balance payment, then the developer was directly liable to refund the amount DHFCL. In March 2015, DHFCL sanctioned a loan to the buyer for Rs 80 lakh. However, in July 2015, he received a letter from DHFCL stating that the sanctioned loan amount was reduced to Rs 70.20 lakh.

The buyer said that the change in payment plan ratio was not acceptable to him, and had sought refund of the booking amount along with interest and loan processing fee in December 2015. The buyer, through his lawyer, said that it was only on account of the assurance that Rs 80 lakh will be sanctioned by DHFCL in the ratio of 10-80-10 that he had agreed to get his unit financed by DHFCL.

The loan was cancelled by DHFCL in May 2016.

“…since the Complainant wants to opt out of the project on account of change in the payment plan, which is a Tripartite Agreement entered into between the Complainant the Developer and DHFCL and there has been a change in the scheme of payment from the ratio of 10:80:10 to 10: 70: 20 meaning thereby the amount of housing loan to be disbursed by the Financial Institution/ Bank from the earlier agreed amount of ₹ 80 lacs has been reduced to ₹70 lacs without notice to the Complainant and the Complainant is unable to arrange for the differential amount of ₹10 lacs…,” the order said.

"It directed the developer to refund within four weeks, the booking amount with interest at the rate of 8 percent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint till the date of realisation failing which the rate of interest will increase to 10 percent per annum,” an order passed by the National Consumer Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has said.

It also awarded an amount of Rs 50,000, which would be paid by the developer for not giving the complainant sufficient notice prior to unilaterally changing the payment plan.

“It is for the first time that such an order by the court provides an assurance that no such act by the builders will go unnoticed and unpunished,” said advocate Aditya Parolia of PSP Legal, who represented the buyer in the matter.

The developer, in its reply, claimed that the buyer was not a ‘consumer’ and that the flat was purchased for commercial purpose. It contended that the buyer had failed to secure the loan of Rs 80 lakh, and that the developer is no way connected with the reduction of the loan amount from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 70 lakh and that it cannot be held liable if the bank did not release the loan amount.

The order noted that there was a violation of the Tripartite Agreement which stipulated at 10:80:10 ratio payment and ultimately it was admittedly changed to 10:70:20.