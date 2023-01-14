 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buffets, cocktails, music, mood lighting: That’s how you hawk a luxury property

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Staged over a lazy weekend, an open house lets a select set of prospective buyers soak in the sensory experience of living in the property.

For an open house, arrange the furniture in such a way as to make the property feel lived-in and approachable to prospective buyers. (Photo: Edward Eyer via Pexels)

If you are among those who want to sell your property located in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi or for that matter a bungalow in leafy south Mumbai you inherited from your forefathers, here’s what you could probably do — list it for an open house, stage it, and schedule a viewing over a lazy weekend.

What's an open house?

In an open house, all potential buyers visit at about the same time, usually over the course of a three- to four-hour period on a weekend. To attract potential buyers, some real estate consultants may even organise cocktails and hors d’oeuvres so that  the prospects linger a little longer and soak in the place. Usually, prospective buyers are permitted to tour the property with little to no pressure. An event such as this may even spark a competition among potential buyers, as they rush to get their offer in before anyone else.

In short, an open house is a property viewing held over the weekend to showcase luxury properties on sale.

“These open houses help us plan a three- to four-hour window over a weekend in advance, when the family members (those wanting to sell a property) are prepared to receive visitors. Often, the owner leaves the property with the caretaker for the time reserved for visits by buyers interested in purchasing the property,” explains Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty.

The idea is that the sellers are not disturbed. The house is professionally staged with furniture, etc., so that prospective buyers can experience what the place would look like once they live in it.