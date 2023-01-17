 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Grant infrastructure status to real estate sector to facilitate long-term funding, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Jan 17, 2023

The government should offer personal tax relief to homebuyers and raise the loan-to-value ratio to 90 percent to boost sales, says the vice chairman of real estate body NAREDCO.

Budget 2023 should focus on putting more money in the hands of homebuyers to boost real estate sales, says Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director, Hiranandani Group and vice chairman, NAREDCO. For this, the government should consider expanding the deduction available for home loans under Section 24 (b) from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The last increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was in 2014. To ensure that funding options are available to real estate developers for a longer duration, especially for larger real estate projects, the government should consider giving infrastructure status to the sector, Hiranandani tells Vandana Ramnani. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What are real estate developers expecting from Budget 2023?

We are looking at infrastructure status as we require long-term funding for large-scale township projects. This will help us avail long-term cheap credit to deliver affordable projects. To boost housing absorption, the Budget should offer personal tax relief. This could include expanding the deduction available for home loans under Section 24 (b) from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Such an incentive will stimulate demand and lessen the housing deficiency in the nation. The last increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was in 2014.

Also, the loan-to-value ratio should be raised to 90 percent, as India has a record-low NPA of 2 percent. This is because nearly 60 percent of homebuyers repay their home loans within 7 -8 years.

The long-term capital gains tax for equities is one year and three years for real estate. Both should be brought at par. There should also be long-term capital gains tax benefit to buyers wanting to sell an old property and reinvest the proceeds in more than two properties. We have recommended amendments to the provision of deductions under Sections 54 and 54EC. According to Section 54, a person who sells a house can be exempt from paying capital gains tax if they use the sale proceeds to buy or build two homes. The body has proposed that the rule needs modification so that the amount can be used to purchase three properties. Also, loan up to 90 percent is currently available for affordable housing projects worth up to Rs 45 lakh. This limit should go and these loans should be made available for properties in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Several developers have started launching IPOs; macro and micro developers are looking for joint ventures and joint developments. Have funding models evolved after COVID-19?