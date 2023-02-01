 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 enhances scope of taxation for Reits/InvITs

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Dual non-taxation of any money distributed made by the business trusts, i.e., which is exempt in the hands of the trust as well as the unit holder, is not the intent of the special taxation regime, the Budget said.

Budget 2023 on February 1 enhanced the scope of taxation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (INvITs) by including income that was not previously taxable.

These will be taxed in the hands of unit holders from April 1, 2024.

Dual non-taxation of any money distributed by the business trust, i.e., which is exempt in the hands of the trust as well as the unit holder, is not the intent of the special taxation regime applicable to such investment vehicles, the Budget document said.

"The amendment proposed for REIT/InVIT related to distribution by manner of 'Repayment of debt' to the unitholders is now covered under the ambit of taxation as other income (net of cost of acquisition of the unit) which earlier was not captured.  This was acting as an incentive for many sponsors. Any foreign investor receiving the said distribution will be taxed at 40 percent plus surcharge,” said Hemal Mehta, a partner in Deloitte India.