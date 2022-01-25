Budget 2022: Let’s see what it builds for the real estate sector

The concept of real estate investment trusts and the associated beneficial tax regime introduced to attract investments in the segment have proved to be a welcome step for the economy.

The past two years have been quite challenging for the Indian economy, with multiple waves of the pandemic hitting and derailing the growth rate. The real estate sector has not been insulated from these shocks and, in fact, the first Covid-19 wave saw a significant decline in the sector, especially in the residential segment.

Over the past few quarters, there has been some recovery in the residential segment, but the recent recurrence of the pandemic has started to cast shadows over the revival in the sector with commercial offices and retail facing significant uncertainty.

Given the significance of real estate’s contribution to GDP, employment opportunities and support to other ancillary industries, an impetus from Budget 2022-23 can go a long way in reviving long-term sustainable growth in the sector.

Here are some direct tax relief measures that the sector expects in the upcoming budget:

Removing the limit of Rs 2 lakh or increasing the ceiling to at least Rs 5 lakh with respect to deductibility of interest on loans in the hands of taxpayers who have acquired/constructed house property for self-occupancy. This will help provide more liquidity to them and incentivise investments in properties.

Limiting the amount allowed as setoff of house property loss against income arising under any other head of income to Rs 2 lakh has proved to be negative for the real estate sector engaged in construction and leasing of properties, wherein in the initial years, significant house property loss is generated. Removal of this restriction (especially for commercial properties) can help boost investment in the segment.

The tax holiday for affordable housing projects includes those approved up to March 31, 2023. The timeline for completion of such projects should be increased to seven years from the current five years and at the same time the Rs 45 lakh limit on the value of the house should be removed to boost investments in the segment.

In order to provide a fillip to rental housing with a view to meeting the government’s housing-for-all objective, a 10-year tax holiday should be given to real estate developers on the profit earned from rental housing or income from renting of housing properties should be taxed at a flat rate of 10 percent. To improve the effective returns from rental housing, the deduction from rental income under Section 24 (a) should be increased to 50 percent from 30 percent.

The concept of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and the associated beneficial tax regime introduced to attract investments in the segment have proved to be a welcome step for the economy. To improve the competitiveness of such investment products, the holding period for units of business trusts for long-term capital gains tax treatment should be brought in line with listed shares – i.e. 12-month holding period. Extending the tax exemption available to sponsors on the transfer of shares of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to transfer of capital assets/interest in LLP or firm and other securities including debentures, and rationalisation of tax withholding provisions would be welcomed.

Removal of a provision that provides for taxability of notional rent where the inventory is unsold/remains vacant for two years from the end of the financial year in which the certificate of completion of construction of the property was granted will help provide relief to developers with inventory in hand.

Currently, the tax implications on account of conversion of an asset held as stock-in-trade to capital asset arise at the time of conversion, resulting in tax outflow without the actual sale of such asset and availability of sufficient cashflows. The provisions governing such taxability should be amended to defer the trigger of tax outflow to the time of actual sale of the asset, akin to the tax provision prescribed in case of conversion of capital assets into stock-in-trade.

Point of taxation of capital gains arising in the hands of taxpayers being companies and partnership firms executing joint development agreements has been a matter of litigation. Section 45 (5A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, was introduced to remove ambiguity on the same, but applicability of the section was limited to individuals and HUFs. Extension of the applicability of this section to all taxpayers and not just individuals and HUFs will end the ongoing litigation on the matter.

To sustain the fledgling recovery witnessed in the past few quarters and to overcome the uncertainty brought out by the latest pandemic wave, the announcement of these measures by the government is eagerly awaited.