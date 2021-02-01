Budget 2021: Urban local bodies hope to get enhanced funding

With COVID-19 having impacted their financial position, some urban local bodies are hoping that they may get enhanced funding from Budget 2021to undertake improvements in social infrastructure.

In its upcoming report, the 15th FC is likely to allocate approximately Rs. 2 lakh crores to all the urban local bodies in India over the next 5 years. This is a huge increase from the previous allocation of around Rs. 87,000 crores which was made by the 14th Finance Commission for ULBs for the 5 years during 2015-16 to 2019-20.

"Although there have been few issuances in last three years, a systematic effort is needed to be led by state governments and supported by Central government, SEBI and others to put more money in the hand of ULBs for making these issuances sustainable and scalable (instead of a city-by-city approach),” said Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

However, there is some good news in the form of reforms announced at the national level, under the 15th Finance Commission and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, such as notifying floor rates for property tax and user charges and linking them to circle rate and operational cost respectively. These reforms will put more money in the hands of ULBs on their own account as well as enable more municipal bond issuances as those revenues could be escrowed for such issuances, he told Moneycontrol.

According to Janaagraha, the 15th FC in its last year’s report for 2020-21 allocated around Rs. 29,000 crores to ULBs which was 29% higher than the allocation from the previous year.

The 15th FC Grant Allocations are very important as they will have a significant impact on the quality of lives of urban citizens, especially those living in India’s smaller cities, where a substantial portion of the ULB’s receipts (in some cases as high as 90%) still come from grants.

The FC grants going to cities are also crucial because of the generally weak financial position of ULBs in India, which is likely compounded by the COVID-19 situation as well as reluctance of states to pursue collections and improving them, thereby further weakening the financial position of ULBs, he explained.

The 15th FC has also introduced tied (performance) grants in its report for the year 2020-21, which is likely to also feature in this year’s report for next 5 years.

As per the tied grant conditions, funds will be released to certain categories of cities specifically for undertaking improvements in key social infrastructure such as air quality, drinking water and solid waste management, which will drive a more holistic development of cities. In subsequent years, the grants will be released on successful achievement of indicators linked to the sectors above.

It should be remembered that there are around 3.700 urban local bodies in the country. Some have even gone ahead and raised money in the capital markets through municipal bonds.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on November 13 raised Rs 200 crore by issuing municipal bonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform, the exchange said. Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds on December 2 became the first municipal bonds from North India to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the listing ceremony in Mumbai.

The city of Lucknow is the ninth in the country to have raised municipal bonds that have cumulatively touched around Rs 3,600 crore. The next city to raise municipal bonds will be Ghaziabad, followed by a joint bond by Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, had said.

Eight other cities have raised municipal bonds so far. These include Amaravati (Rs 2000 cr), Visakhapatnam (Rs 80 cr), Ahmedabad (Rs 200 cr), Surat (Rs 200 cr), Bhopal (Rs 175 cr), Indore (Rs 140 cr), Pune (Rs 495 cr) and Hyderabad (Rs 200 cr).

Municipal bonds are bonds issued by urban local bodies to raise money for financing specific projects such as infrastructure projects. The Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations (2015) regarding municipal bonds provide that, to issue such bonds, municipalities must: (i) not have negative net worth in any of the three preceding financial years, and (ii) not have defaulted in any loan repayments in the last one year.

A city’s performance in the bond market depends on its fiscal performance and one of the ways to determine a city’s financial health is through credit ratings.