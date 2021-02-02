Budget 2021: Revival in real estate growth through affordable housing sector

The Union Budget 2021 was one of the most eagerly awaited Budgets given the ongoing pandemic and the need for recovery in the economy. The real estate sector like all other segments of the economy had many expectations from the Budget 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did her best to meet these expectations in a difficult fiscal situation. The residential sector that had been showing green shoots of recovery after the easing of the lockdown in the country and particularly the affordable housing segment has in this Budget received the attention of the government.

The time limit for availing tax holiday for affordable housing projects has been extended to projects which are approved up to March 31, 2022. In a welcome measure to boost the affordable rental housing segment, the government has announced a 100 percent tax holiday for affordable rental housing projects which are notified by the government on or before March 31, 2022.

Additional interest tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on loans taken for residential units of the value of Rs 45 lakh has been extended to loans taken up to March 31, 2022. In order to encourage recycling of residential housing, tax exemption available to individuals/HUF from long term capital gains granted to investment in start-ups from sale of residential property has been extended to houses property sold on or before 31 March 2022.

Further, the government has provided a relaxation of up to 20 percent difference between stamp value and sale consideration for the sale of residential property unit up to a value of Rs 2 crore which took place during the period between November 12, 2020, and June 30, 2021; this may help clear a large amount of unsold inventory lying with developers.

A perusal of the above changes clearly reflects the intent of the government to assist the residential sector. Although, a much-awaited increase in interest deduction from the existing Rs 2 lakh per year to at least 5 lakh per year was not announced.

From a REIT perspective, it was expected that the holding period for qualifying as long-term capital gains would have been reduced to 12 months but the same did not happen.

However, it has been proposed to provide for an exemption from withholding tax on credit/ distribution of dividend by an investee company to the REIT and also legislation will be amended to allow FPIs to invest in the debt of REITs.

These announcements will make the REIT regime more efficient as well as provide alternate sources of capital for REIT for their expansion. It was expected that the Special Economic Zone sunset date would be extended but the same was not announced.

Liberalization and rationalization of the sovereign wealth fund and pension fund tax exemption could help boost investments in the warehousing segment. From an indirect tax perspective, customs duty was reduced on steel but what would really help the industry would have been the announcement by the finance minister that the government will consider granting input GST credit against rentals which alas was not made.

A bold policy announcement was the government’s intention to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle to monetize surplus land held by the government/ ministries, departments and public sector enterprises which should also further kick start activity in the sector.

Overall, the government has announced several measures to boost activity in the affordable housing sector which will have a positive spillover effect on the economy as a whole.