Budget 2021: Govt must consider allowing input tax credit to commercial projects built to lease against rental income

The countdown to Budget 2021 has begun and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2021. There is a lot of anticipation and expectation not only from salaried and working-class individuals but also from various sectors of the economy that have suffered a huge blow due to the pandemic.

The Indian economy needs greater fiscal stimulus to revive its key sectors and provide impetus to bring back the growth trajectory. One such sector which needs dire attention is real estate.

Real estate sector has always played a key role in overall economic growth and development. One cannot ignore the contribution this sector has made towards generating employment and attracting foreign direct investment in India.

It is, therefore, necessary and imperative to provide fiscal stimulus and relief measures to the real estate sector in this coming Budget to lift spirits and spur demand-supply to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Underscoring the importance of the real estate sector, below is the wishlist from real estate fraternity which will have a far reaching impact on the economy.

Tweaking tax policies for developers

In November 2021, the government had announced specific relief for developers and home buyers wherein the safe harbour limit of up to 10 percent deviation between circle rates and sales consideration was increased to 20 percent.

However, this safe harbour provisions were applicable only up to June 30, 2021, in respect of the primary sale of residential units of value up to Rs 2 crore. This was a welcome move considering the slump in the real estate market owing to the pandemic.

The government should consider extending this relaxation at least by a year or two in order to boost demand in the real estate sector and enable developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at lower rates without attracting tax on deemed income. Further, this relaxation should also be extended to commercial premises as well because the commercial sector has also taken a significant hit due to pandemic and work from home policies.

For income tax purposes, the annual value of unsold inventory held as stock-in-trade is considered as ‘Nil’ for two years from the end of the financial year in which completion certificate is received. After the expiry of two years, the developer is taxed on the notional rent deemed to be received for such unsold inventory.

There is a need to re-look at this provision in the current situation when there is slow down in the sector and to consider removing this provision. At the minimum, some relaxation by extending the period by two years should be considered looking at the current market scenario. This will provide huge relief to developers and relieve them from paying taxes on notional income

Currently, the transfer of shares of Special Purpose Vehicle (‘SPV’), held as a capital asset, in exchange for units of Real Estate Investment Trust (‘REIT’) is a tax-exempt transaction in the hands of developer/sponsor. However, direct transfer of real estate asset in exchange for units of REIT is considered as a taxable transaction.

This results in an unnecessary cash outflow for developers just for getting into REIT structure. Therefore, to make REIT even more lucrative, it would be prudent to extend capital gains tax exemption for exchange of real estate asset directly with REIT.

Under the current GST law, input GST credit during the construction phase (for commercial properties) is not available. Therefore, GST charged on input services like cement, contractors, steel etc. is ended up being capitalised and the developer ends up losing substantial GST credit on which he could have saved substantial cash flow.

The government should consider allowing input tax credit to commercial projects, especially which are built to lease against rental income. This could attract more developers to construct Grade-A build to lease projects and also rationalize rents giving a boost to the commercial real estate market.

Tax incentives and reliefs to homebuyers

Currently, homebuyers are allowed a deduction to the extent of Rs 2 lakh with regards to self-occupied house property for interest paid on funds borrowed for acquisition of house property.

This limit should be done away with or at least enhanced substantially in order to enable the home buyer to claim higher deduction considering borrowing rates offered by financial institutions and ticket size of home loans in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

Similarly, a ceiling on the deduction for repayment of the principal amount of loan should be enhanced which will help individuals lower their tax outflow and give them much needed liquidity in these times and also promote purchase of a residential property.

An individual taxpayer is allowed to claim a deduction for interest paid to the extent of Rs 1.5 lakh provided loan has been sanction on or before March 31, 2021, and the stamp duty value of the residential property does not exceed Rs 45 lakh. The time limit for sanction of loan should be further extended by a year or two which may help boost demand for residential properties. Further, the condition with regards to stamp duty value of the property should be re-looked considering the circle rates in metro cities.

The government can consider enhancing this limit up to Rs 1 crore keeping in mind the ground realities of the housing market especially in cities like Mumbai.

The revival of the real estate sector is imperative in order to achieve double-digit GDP growth, create more employment and attract foreign investments in India. Introducing relief measures and advantageous tax and regulatory policy will not only improve the condition of the real estate sector but also support the sentiments of all the stakeholders across the spectrum which has improved in the last quarter.

(Rishabh Jain, Senior Manager with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and Harsh Shah, Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, also contributed to the article.)