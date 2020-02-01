Budget 2020: Real estate circle rate limits to be go up by 5%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 proposed to increase the real estate circle rate limit t0 10% from 5% for purposes of tax.

“Currently, while taxing income from capital gains, business profits and other sources in respect of transactions in real estate, if the consideration value is less than the circle rate by more than 5 percent, the difference is counted as income, both in the hands of the purchaser and seller. In order to minimise hardship in real estate transaction and provide relief to the sector, I propose to increase the limit of 5% to 10%,” she said.

The safe harbour rule on applicability of the deeming fiction related to real estate transactions was being revised to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, said Hemal Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India.

“It means that any purchaser acquiring any real estate at a price which is 90 per cent or higher of its stamp duty value should not be subject to any additional tax based on deeming fiction,” said Mehta.

Take the example of a logistics company planning to acquire land in the outskirts of a Tier 2 or Tier 3 city. At present, the commercial rates are lower compared to the stamp duty–the commercial rate is Rs 100 and the duty is Rs 106.

Under the current tax provision, for the purchaser, the difference of Rs 6 would have been taxed as other income, as it is higher than 5% of consideration value. The difference would have been taxed in the hands of seller as well.