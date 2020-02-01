Budget 2020: One time restructuring scheme could help real estate projects

Satish Magar

Owing to a multitude of approvals involved, real estate projects typically take 5 to 7 years for completion. However, the maximum length of time for which the real estate projects can avail of institutional finance is only 3 years.

Hence, there is a structural gap in the cash flow requirements of real estate projects, which is typically made up through financing from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Liquidity crisis triggered by default in one of the large NBFCs in 2018 has literally choked off the flow of funds from NBFCs to real estate, leading to defaults. The result is that financial assistance to most real estate companies even when they are absolutely viable with adequate security and cash flow in the long run to repay the loans borrowed from banks and NBFCs has become increasingly hard to come by.

On the other hand, a slowdown in economic growth coupled with short term effects of structural reforms such as RERA and GST have adversely impacted housing demand. The slack in demand has exacerbated the temporary mismatch in the cash flows of real estate projects. The liquidity crisis in the real estate sector is leading to delays in project completion which in turn undermines buyer confidence in under-construction projects, thus setting in motion a downward spiral.

Most real estate projects have adequate security and cash flow to repay loans borrowed from Banks and NBFCs. Hence, once the liquidity channels to real estate are opened, the ongoing projects can be completed, buyers can get their much-awaited flats, around 250 ancillary industries, including steel and cement will get accelerated from present levels, and lastly over $10 billion of development loans due to banks and FIs in first half of 2020 will get fully and timely serviced, thereby restoring India’s growth to its optimum level.

It is because the current financial distress in real estate is purely temporary, that the policy intervention in the form of One Time Restructuring of the financial liabilities of real estate if combined with the Union Budget 2020-21 can be most effective.

The essential parameters of the One Time Restructuring Scheme are as follows-

I. Cut Off Date: All assets with existing delays in repayment of principal or interest as on April 1, 2019. It is to be highlighted that prospective restructuring, say from some future date, would be of no help as the existing liabilities of real estate companies shall continue to contaminate every measure for accommodation.

II. Moratorium of 18 months on payment of principal: Moratorium on principal repayment of at least 18 months would enable real estate projects to tide over the current shortfall in cash flows and enable completion of ongoing projects, boosting confidence and reviving demand. During the moratorium period of 18 months, interest will be serviced on a monthly basis to ensure that there is no fallout on the banks and financial institutions.

III. Eliminating Need for Resolution Plan upon default: Following RBI circular on Prudential Framework for Stressed Assets (Ref. No. RBI/2018-19/203) dated 7th June, 2019 the lenders shall implement Resolution Plan for stressed assets upon default. The circular covers all the sectors under the same resolution framework which is inappropriate for real estate at the present juncture since real estate has a longer project cycle of 7 to 10 years, since the asset values are intact and since it is the slowdown in demand which account for its current liquidity problem. The circular needs to effect this distinction for the real estate sector by eliminating the process of resolution plan upon default.

IV. Default in one project not to affect Other Projects of the same Promoter: There should be explicit directions to banks and financial institutions prohibiting a real estate project in default from affecting other projects of the same promoter in order to avoid contagion.

V. Additional Funding: Additional finance equal to 50 percent of balance cost of construction depending on the credit assessment of the Lending Bank by applying an asset cover ratio of 1.5:1 may be introduced.

VII. SMA Reporting: Banks and Financial Institutions should be given the guidance that the SMA1 and SMA2 Reporting should be taken into account only for information purposes. They should not use these criteria to deny new credit facilities or the takeover of existing credit facilities.