Budget 2020: FM proposes 5 new Smart Cities

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the setting up five new Smart Cities. The speech did not make any mention of the Budgetary allocation.

The government in 2019 had allocated Rs 6,450 crore for the Smart Cities Mission for 2019-2020 against Rs 6,169 crore in 2018-2019, which is about 4.5 percent more than the amount set aside last year.

The government in 2018 had proposed over 50 percent increase in the allocation for smart cities in Budget 2018 from Rs 4,000 crore for 2017-2018 to Rs 6,169 crore for 2018-2019.

Under the SCM, 100 Smart Cities have been selected in four rounds based on an all India competition. All 100 cities have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Since the launch of the mission, a total of 5,151 projects have been identified for implementation by the cities worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore which are in various stages of implementation in the 100 cities.

As per statistics made available by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the value of tendered smart city projects is over Rs 1,62,000 crore, the value of work orders issued is around Rs 1,20,000 crore and the value of all completed projects is more than Rs 25,000 crore.

There has been a growth of 223% in the number of projects tendered, a growth of 285% in the projects grounded and 387% growth in the number of projects completed, the ministry said.

So as to boost implementation of Smart City Projects through peer-to-peer learning, the 1st Apex Conference of all Smart Cities was organized in Bhopal in May, 2018 followed by the 2nd Apex Conference at New Delhi in February, 2019. The 3rd Apex Conference of the Smart Cities has been organized during 24th-25th January, 2020 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched on June 25, 2015. The first list of 20 cities announced on Jan 28 2016. The fast track list of 13 cities was announced on May 24 2016. The second list of 27 cities was announced on September 20 2016. The third list of 30 cities announced on June 23, 2017 and the final list was announced in January 2018.

Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.

The mission aims to tackle problems faced in urban areas such as transportation, energy supply, governance, basic urban infrastructure services and overall quality of life.

It aims at providing technology solutions such as surveillance systems to reduce crime and improve safety of residents. Projects related to e-governance, mobility, integrated traffic management and solid waste management are also part of the mission.

The process starts with the formation of implementing agency, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), promoted by the state/union territory and the urban local body, with a 50 percent equity shareholding each.

The initiative is two-pronged—greenfield (new) cities get built smart since a large component of their infrastructure is yet to come up, and brownfield or existing cities with well-established economic and social engines get ‘smartened’ through incremental improvements in existing infrastructure.