Budget 2019|CREDAI seeks uniform definition for affordable housing

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) has sought the government's intervention to enhance liquidity in the real estate sector, provide a uniform definition of affordable housing. and step up efforts to improve rental housing demand.

In its wish list for Budget 2019, the real estate developers’ body noted that amendments in Section 80-IBA of the Housing for All scheme are critical to realizing the desired targets. It did acknowledge the support extended to the sector in the form of infrastructure status to the affordable housing sector.

"Encouraging ease of doing business by looking at long due single-window clearances and relaxation in the provision of REITs should also be considered as a business imperative," it said in a statement.

It has suggested that changes be made in Section 24(B) for increasing interest deduction for homebuyers’ income tax incentive for property purchase. Presently, homebuyers lose on the benefit of interest claim which exceeds Rs 2 lakh despite paying interest.

It has suggested that deduction for principal repayment of housing loan may be considered for a separate or standalone exemption under Section 80C for up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for five years. Home loan interest up to Rs 4 lakh may be exempted from Income Tax under Section 24B.

It has sought an amendment in Section 80-IBA to facilitate a uniform definition of affordable housing. Multiple definitions and schemes of affordable housing are being operated by the Centre and state government and the provisions/definitions under such schemes are not consistent.

This is thus causing confusion and benefit is not being passed to assessees as intended by the government and the necessary boost to affordable housing is lagging, it said.

"Efforts should be made to improve rental housing demand. Section 71(3A) of the act restricts the set off of loss arising under the head income from house property against the income under any other head of income during the same year up to Rs 2 lakh. Such restriction should be completely removed; or should apply only in case of the second house property owned by an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family," it said.

It has also proposed relaxation in REITs provisions.

"Widely projected to spearhead the next wave of economic growth, Indian real estate now needs and expects stronger support from the Centre towards sustaining India’s major housing centric measures and fulfil the country's dream of Housing for All by 2022," CREDAI National President Satish Magar said, adding that incentives should be extended, especially to first-time homebuyers.

"If you want an economic turnaround, then real estate is the index. More than 130 sectors are dependent on it," Magar said.

CREDAI Chairman Jaxay Shah said, "We have demanded that steps be taken to improve demand creation. We also hope measures would be taken to address the cash flow crisis."

"If priority sector lending is offered to agriculture and MSME sectors, why cannot affordable housing units of sizes 30 sq m to 60 sq m be given the same benefit? After all, affordable housing does have infrastructure status," Shah added.