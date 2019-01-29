App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry outlay may touch Rs 50,000 crore

To service expansion plans, a 25 percent jump is expected in allocation for the Metro

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

The Interim Budget 2019 to be presented on February 1 this year may see the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry outlay touch Rs 50,000 crore, a near 20 percent increase from Rs 41,000 crore last year, ministry sources said.

The Metro may be allocated the maximum amount in the Budget at Rs 20,000 crore, a 25 percent increase from Rs 15,000 crore last year, sources said. It is expected that the Metro network would be expanded to over 15 cities in 2019-2020.

This is the last Budget being presented by the National Democratic Alliance government at the end of its tenure.

The outlay for other flagship schemes of the government – the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (universal housing by 2022), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (targeting 500 cities) and Smart Cities Mission - is likely to increase 10-15 percent on average.

related news

PMAY/Housing for All - Urban is a mission to provide housing to all by 2022 and is being implemented since 2015. It provides central assistance to urban local bodies and other implementing agencies through states/union territories for in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers using land as a resource through private participation, credit-linked subsidy, affordable housing in partnership and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancement.

Under the Smart City Mission (SCM), 100 smart cities have been selected in three rounds based on an all-India competition.

Vandana.ramnani@nw18.com

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Housing for All #Interim Budget 2019 #metro #PMAY #Real Estate #Smart Cities Mission

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.