Budget 2019: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry outlay may touch Rs 50,000 crore

The Interim Budget 2019 to be presented on February 1 this year may see the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry outlay touch Rs 50,000 crore, a near 20 percent increase from Rs 41,000 crore last year, ministry sources said.

The Metro may be allocated the maximum amount in the Budget at Rs 20,000 crore, a 25 percent increase from Rs 15,000 crore last year, sources said. It is expected that the Metro network would be expanded to over 15 cities in 2019-2020.

This is the last Budget being presented by the National Democratic Alliance government at the end of its tenure.

The outlay for other flagship schemes of the government – the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (universal housing by 2022), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (targeting 500 cities) and Smart Cities Mission - is likely to increase 10-15 percent on average.

PMAY/Housing for All - Urban is a mission to provide housing to all by 2022 and is being implemented since 2015. It provides central assistance to urban local bodies and other implementing agencies through states/union territories for in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers using land as a resource through private participation, credit-linked subsidy, affordable housing in partnership and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancement.

Under the Smart City Mission (SCM), 100 smart cities have been selected in three rounds based on an all-India competition.