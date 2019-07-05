Budget 2019: Affordable housing gets a shot in the arm

Continuing with its focus to realise the goal of Housing for All by 2022, the government in Budget 2019 announced major tax benefits that will help stimulate demand for the affordable housing segment and is expected to attract first-time homebuyers.

Interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakh for affordable housing (priced below Rs 45 lakh) as against Rs 2 lakh earlier will now be available until March 31, 2020.

"For realisation of the goal of 'Housing for All' and affordable housing, a tax holiday has already been provided on the profits earned by developers of affordable housing. Also, interest paid on housing loans is allowed as a deduction to the extent of Rs 2 lakh in respect of self-occupied property. In order to provide a further impetus, I propose to allow an additional deduction of up to Rs 1,50,000 for interest paid on loans borrowed up to 31st March, 2020 for purchase of an affordable house valued up to Rs 45 lakh. Therefore, a person purchasing an affordable house will now get an enhanced interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakh. This will translate into a benefit of around Rs 7 lakh to the middle class home-buyers over their loan period of 15 years," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

As many as 1.95 crore houses are proposed to be provided to eligible beneficiaries under PMAY-Grameen, while another 19.5 million houses are to be constructed under PMAY-Urban between 2020 to 2022.

She also proposed providing capital gains exemption from profits earned by selling residential house by investing in startups. This would be permitted only up to March 31, 2021.

The FM has also proposed an alignment of definition of affordable housing with GST Acts. In order to align the definition of affordable housing in the Income-tax Act with the GST Acts, it is proposed to increase the limit of carpet area from 30 square meters to 60 square meters in metropolitan regions and from 60 square meters to 90 square meters in non-metropolitan regions. It is also proposed to provide the limit on cost of the house at Rs. 45 lakh in line with the definition in the GST Acts.

"My tax proposals will aim to stimulate growth, incentivise affordable housing, and encourage start-ups by releasing entrepreneurial spirits. It will also be geared towards promoting digital economy. I aim to simplify tax administration and bring greater transparency," she said.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) aims to achieve the objective of Housing for All by 2022. A total of 1.54 crore rural homes have been completed in the last five years. In the second phase of PMAY-G, during 2019-20 to 2021-22, 1.95 crore houses are proposed to be provided to the eligible beneficiaries. These houses are also being provided with amenities like toilets, electricity and LPG connections.

Sitharaman also noted that the completion of houses that previously required 314 days per house in 2015-16 has come down to 114 days since 2017.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-Urban), over 81 lakh houses with an investment of about Rs 4.83 lakh crores have been sanctioned of which construction has started in about 47 lakh houses. Over 26 lakh houses have been completed of which nearly 24 lakh houses have been delivered to the beneficiaries. There is large scale adoption of new technologies for construction of these houses. Over 13 lakh houses have so far been constructed using these new technologies.

"This Budget has clearly shown the intent to continue and further grow the platform for affordable housing segment in India. Total interest savings of Rs 7 lakhs for home loans over a time period of 15 years is significant savings for the middle class family, and that too with bigger houses as carpet area norms have been significantly relaxed. This would lead to many developers including us launching projects in this segment as there is huge demand and supply mismatch," said Prasoon Chauhan, CEO, HomeKraft, an ATS company in affordable and mid-income housing segment.

"Affordable housing has received a shot in the arm in this Budget. The FM underscored that the completion of houses that previously required 314 days/house in 2015-16 has come down to 114 days since 2017. If so, the target of Housing for All certainly looks a bit more achievable. The government has set for itself a gruelling target under the Housing for All initiative," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Considering that a majority of homebuyers fall in the lower and mid-income segments, this tax benefit is expected to boost demand substantially. This will significantly benefit first-time homebuyers who will enjoy the benefits of interest subvention under the CLSS scheme and the announced tax benefits.