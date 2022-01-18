BSE Realty Index clocks 204% growth amid COVID-19; outperforms other sectoral indices

Representative image.

The S&P BSE Realty Index, an indicator of real estate companies’ performance on the bourses, grew 204% between April 1, 2020 to January 12, 2022, surpassing all sectoral indices’ returns as well as outperforming the broader market, an analysis by ANAROCK has said.

As per ANAROCK Research, the market share of listed developers is rising, with their sales share of overall residential area sold across the top cities tripling from 6% in FY17 to 18% by H1 FY22.

The key factors that drove residential demand during this period that helped the Realty Index outperform other sectors as well as the broader market included homebuyers’ patronizing large, reputed developers and willing to bear the implied premium or extra cost; home ownership becoming a necessity during the pandemic that required people to spend a large amount of time at home.

Restrictions imposed by housing societies on tenants’ movement also boosted the demand for ownership homes. Also, interest rates were at a decadal low, bringing mortgage costs down significantly and NRIs becoming active in the domestic residential real estate market once again.

The analysis noted that between April 1, 2020 to January 12, 2022, the S&P BSE Consumer Durables Index recorded 138% growth, Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services Index 140% and the Auto Index 149%.

According to Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, when the pandemic hit almost two years ago, the market sentiment was quite pessimistic and everyone had anticipated that business across various sectors will nose-dive and take significant time to recover.

A good indicator of the market sentiment is the stock market and the sectoral indices. While the real estate business is capital intensive and a long gestation one, pandemic proved to be a boon in disguise and the S&P BSE Realty Index performed exceedingly better than the broader market as well as other sectoral indices, he explains.

“Property purchases involve long-term commitments but if the performance on the bourses is the yardstick of measurement, the real estate sector seems to have been given a thumbs-up by the stock market investors. The surge in the S&P BSE Realty Index during the past two years or so indicates that the Indian real estate sector is better organised today, can withstand unprecedented jolts, and emerge stronger,” he said.