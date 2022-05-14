English
    Bringing art into the work space: A look at BNY Mellon's new office in Chennai

    Apart from engaging the local artist community to design tasteful murals and illustrations, the office will also host the company’s extensive global art collection of 5,000 works of art in India

    Vandana Ramnani

    Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, commonly known as BNY Mellon, an American investment banking services holding company headquartered in New York City, recently opened its new state-of-the-art office in Chennai. Apart from engaging the local artist community to design tasteful murals and illustrations, the office will also host the company’s extensive global art collection of 5,000 works of art in India, for the first time ever, providing a glimpse into BNY Mellon’s 230-year-old legacy.

    Gates of India - A mural influenced by local architecture that embodies BNY Mellon-s culture and values

    The company has engaged local artists to create art including wall murals reflecting a range of Indian perspectives to represent corporate values through their unique visual narrative. The artwork depicts the flora and fauna native to Tamil Nadu, the Gates of India theme is inspired by ancient, architectural gates of India. As many as 25 young Indian artists have created art on ‘Together’ as the theme, using hand-painted plates as their canvas to convey shared experiences to connect, providing shared moments of reflection. There’s also an employee photography wall.

    Enhancing the employee experience has been a key factor when deciding the architecture and design elements

    BNY Mellon has been committed to enhancing the employee experience, which has been a key factor when deciding the architecture and design elements. For example, quiet rooms, collaborative workspaces, innovation garages, ergonomic furniture, and height-adjustable workstations catering to individual personas and styles.

    The decision to open the new facility was taken during the pre-pandemic time period, the company said.

    A view of collaborative workspaces set up across the facility

    In line with its global policies, BNY Mellon office in India has been open to employees from April 11, 2022. Teams have been given the freedom and responsibility to determine the mix of remote and in-office experiences that will enable them to perform at their best and achieve their goals. For certain work profiles, the employees may be required to be in the office for only 15 days a quarter.

    The designer is Sanjay Wadhwa of SWBI Architects.



    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #design #office #Real Estate #Return to Work
    first published: May 14, 2022 08:03 am
