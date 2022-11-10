Branch of former Travancore royal family to sell share in Travancore House and Bengaluru property for Rs 250 crore

A branch of the former royal family of Travancore plans to sell its share in Travancore House, the one-time residence of the Maharaja of Travancore in New Delhi, and another property in Bengaluru for a total of Rs 250 crore, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The intending buyer, Sahana Real Estate & Builders, has paid an advance of Rs 1 crore and will pay the remainder in six months.

The builder will have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Kerala state government, which currently holds possession of the property, to enable the transfer of Travancore House in favour of the former Travancore royal family for the purpose of the transaction.

According to the documents, the onus of getting all approvals lies with the buyer who will also have to bear the costs involved.

The builder must also negotiate with the other half of the former royal family, which holds the remaining share of the property, and settle any outstanding issues with them. The document states that the sellers will not be responsible for any adverse outcome in such negotiations.

Sahana Real Estate & Builders, represented by its proprietor S Elayaraja, has six months to pay the remainder of the amount and procure the NOC from the government for the transfer of Travancore House.

Sale agreement

The deed of the sale agreement was signed in Bengaluru on October 21, 2022, by 17 members of the former royal family. Moneycontrol has a copy of the deed of sale agreement. Only the combined value of both the properties was mentioned in the agreement.

A response to Moneycontrol’s requests for comment from Sahana Real Estate & Builders and the members of the selling family represented by Venugopal Varma is awaited.

The New Delhi property, which includes land and the bungalow called Travancore House, is located on an 8.19 acre plot on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in the heart of the national capital. The royal family of Travancore purchased the plot in 1916 for use as their personal property.

The Kerala government is currently using the Delhi property for offices, art and cultural activities.

The Bengaluru property is a vacant 208 square metre residential site in SLN City, Doddamaranahalli village.

The intending sellers are descendants of Raja Ravi Varma and include power-of-attorney holder Venugopal Varma.

In 1971, the family was split into two, with each receiving a share in half of the properties including Travancore House. The members who are selling their share in the property now are heirs of Pooradam Thirunal Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, who inherited half the share in the property, the documents showed.

The Central government had taken control of a 6.05-acre plot called Kapurthala House Plot, adjacent to Travancore House, in 1939 to temporarily house soldiers of the Territorial Army who fought in the Second World War, the documents showed. After the war, the property and its adjacent areas were handed over to the Kerala state government, which still controls it.

The sale, when completed, will be another in the vicinity of India Gate. According to media reports, Sunflag Iron and Steel Co. bought a 1,880-square yard property on Kasturba Gandhi Marg for about Rs 80 crore in 2021.

In 2020, the Adani Group won the bid to acquire Aditya Estates, which held a 3.4 acre residential property near Mandi House through an insolvency process for a total deal value of Rs 400 crore.

Real estate brokers told Moneycontrol that Travancore House is a “historical” and marquee property that has been on the block for almost a decade and it would have commanded a much higher value had there been fewer issues associated with it.

Strict norms

A leading international retail brand had been keen to buy this property a few years ago, they said.

KG Marg, one of the roads connecting Connaught Place and India Gate, is among the priciest real estate markets in the country and one where construction is regulated. Many properties in the area don’t have a clear title or are owned by more than one person or family, the brokers said.

In this part of the national capital, it’s always a case of more buyers and fewer suppliers. While these areas offer an exclusive address, they do not provide the luxury of space due to strict height, floor-area ratio and reconstruction norms, which limit the developed or built-up area and offer little scope for redevelopment.

“Given the paucity of a clear title supply, valuations of such assets are not so standard and are most times driven by the need of the purchasers and sometimes sellers, too, given the large tickets,” a local broker said.