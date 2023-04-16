 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Booster shot: Evolution of the real estate investor 

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The last few years have seen the emergence of a new class of homebuyers -- somewhere between an investor and an end-user – who is not interested in making a quick buck but is in it for the long haul. 

An investor in Delhi may consider upgrading to a new golf course-facing luxury apartment that he may have booked recently in the next three to four years

A recent flurry of real estate transactions in the s0-called super luxury segment across Mumbai and Delhi indicates the return of the investor, now for the long haul.

These transactions also indicate the investor has evolved over the past since a decade ago when the only motivation was short-term profit. The last few years have also seen the emergence of a new class of homebuyers -- somewhere between an investor and an end-user.

An average 15 percent appreciation every year is enough for the current generation of investors unlike in the past when they would dream of almost doubling investment (the booking amount) in a few months.

And, while an investor in Delhi may consider upgrading to a new golf course-facing luxury apartment that he may have booked recently in the next three to four years and perhaps put his existing luxury unit on rent, the Mumbai investor seems to be betting on sea-facing apartments where the gap between demand and supply is huge.