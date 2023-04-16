Booster shot: Evolution of the real estate investor 

A recent flurry of real estate transactions in the s0-called super luxury segment across Mumbai and Delhi indicates the return of the investor, now for the long haul.

These transactions also indicate the investor has evolved over the past since a decade ago when the only motivation was short-term profit. The last few years have also seen the emergence of a new class of homebuyers -- somewhere between an investor and an end-user.

An average 15 percent appreciation every year is enough for the current generation of investors unlike in the past when they would dream of almost doubling investment (the booking amount) in a few months.

And, while an investor in Delhi may consider upgrading to a new golf course-facing luxury apartment that he may have booked recently in the next three to four years and perhaps put his existing luxury unit on rent, the Mumbai investor seems to be betting on sea-facing apartments where the gap between demand and supply is huge.

Impact of cap on reinvestment of capital gains

Activity in the real estate space has picked up pace since February soon after the Budget 2023 proposals were announced and a Rs 10-crore cap was imposed on the reinvestment of capital gains from the sale of long-term assets, including housing. As many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore were bought by family members and associates of Radhakrishna Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D’Mart chain of stores, in Mumbai’s Three Sixty West located on Annie Besant Road in Worli.

Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka followed suit, purchasing a penthouse for Rs 230 crore in Mumbai in the Three Sixty West project by Oasis Realty in Worli.

On March 10, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj purchased a triplex apartment of over 18,008 sq ft on the top three floors of the same project for Rs 252.50 crore, making it the costliest penthouse in the city.

The transaction fetched a rate of Rs 1,40,277 per sq ft on the total area.

The family of industrialist JP Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, purchased a sea-view luxury triplex apartment for over Rs 369 crore in Malabar Hill from the Lodha Group on March 29.

In Delhi, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of the former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, bought a bungalow in Delhi’s posh Golf Links for Rs 160 crore. SaaS company RateGain’s founder Bhanu Chopra also bought an 850 sq m bungalow in Delhi’s Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore in February. SaaS is short for software-as-a-service.

That’s not all. Real estate giant DLF launched a luxury housing project in Gurugram that was sold out in a matter of three days. All 1,137 units — priced at Rs 7 crore and above — were sold for over Rs 8,000 crore.

Top officials at DLF had told Moneycontrol in an exclusive video interview that as many as 95 percent of buyers —Non-Resident Indians, CXOs, entrepreneurs, lawyers and doctors — were end-users.

“Many end-users have broken their fixed deposits (FD) and mutual funds (MF) to buy into the project,” said Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF Ltd.

Different cities, varied shades of investors

“The last few months have also witnessed the emergence of a new class of investor who is somewhere between an investor and an end-user. In Gurgaon, he may not be a traditional investor dealing in properties but a CEO or a CXO who may have received a bonus and wants to invest it in a second luxury home. There has also been an increase in the demand for premium properties because the supply is limited,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and managing director of CBRE South Asia.

The investor segment went into hibernation from 2012 onwards and only now is back in the market – this time for the long term.

“We have seen indications that the investors are back in the market. Of late there have been a few project launches in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai where investors have been putting money into new project launches. For several years, people were preferring ready projects but now investors have started inquiring about off-plan projects. This is expected to boost demand and support prices and encourage more project launches,” said Amit Goyal, India Sotheby’s International Realty Managing Director of India and Sri Lanka (India SIR).

In Mumbai, the sellers are mostly top-end developers whose projects are either complete or under construction and the buyers may be buying both for investment or for self-use.

In Delhi most of the sellers are property owners themselves. Several properties in Delhi’s Golf Links, Sundar Nagar, and Jor Bagh are owned by NRIs, individual owners or families who sell property to monetise ancestral /legacy assets.

In the last eight to 10 years, even though buyers have not seen massive returns on their investment, the outlook seems to be positive. Having said that, the risks have also been greatly reduced.

Evolution of the investor

A decade back people would buy under-construction or off-plan properties (expected to come up in three to five years). With end-users entering the real estate market, under-construction projects went out of circulation and were replaced with appetite for ready-to-move in homes.

“Currently, there is appetite for both ready-to-move-in homes as well as those under construction, but only by credible developers. Investors are buying for self-use as well as for investment since many are expanding their portfolio as they have investible surplus,” said Goyal.

Going forward, an investor would expect a return on investment of anywhere between 10 and 15 percent per annum, which is far more realistic from the real estate investment point of view compared to expectations almost a decade ago, he adds.

Real estate experts also point out that investors in Mumbai are also repeat buyers or what are often referred to as “chronic investors.” A typical investor in Mumbai would pick up the best floor with the best location as soon as the project is launched or is about to be launched.

Just before the global financial crisis peaked in in 20087, super-luxury sea-facing apartments in Mumbai would get traded at least three to four time the booking amount because registration of purchase was not mandatory.

High-end investors would buy an apartment for which they would receive an allotment letter. This would easily get transferred with the builder’s consent, but post the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, registration became mandatory soon after 10 percent booking amount is paid by the buyer

Post the regulatory environment, the taxation burden on the investor has also increased. Stamp duty has increased from 3 percent to 6 percent and the Goods and Sales Tax on under- construction homes to 5 percent, which means an additional 11 percent. The ratio of investors to end-users has also undergone a drastic shift – from 70:30 a decade ago to the current 98:2.

“The investor is no longer what he was a decade back. The segment has also evolved. It no longer plays on taxation, appreciation or the high returns on investment but bets big on disparity that exists between demand and supply. They typically invest in sea-facing apartments knowing that there would always be a supply glut in this segment and too many buyers chase these premium units,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head, West and North, Residential Services & Developer Initiatives, JLL.

Opportunist vs. professional

This may be true in case of the Gurgaon investor as well. After all, how many real estate projects can overlook the Golf Course? And those that do have a super-premium tag attached to them as there can never be a shortage of buyers.

“A large segment of investors in real estate 14-15 years ago was understood to be comprising speculators, who had an opportunistic approach to real estate”, explained Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research and Consulting, Savills India.

“A lot of them had made surplus funds, often from stock markets or other assets classes, and were able to benefit from the cycle of the real estate at that point in time. As a result, it was not unusual to witness their investment values double in very quick time such as three to four years as against the longer cycles of 8-10 years.”

The investor today is much more serious and is into real estate for the long haul. He is mostly investing either for self-use or for ensuring a steady income stream in the future, he said.

Advantages of a regulated market

There are not as many investors today who are only present to opportunistically trade in real estate. Another big change has got to do with the fact that the real estate sector is a largely regulated market today. Prices too are more or less steady and less likely to swing in large proportions.

Big-ticket investors who typically comprise industrialists, businessmen, Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNIs) and Bollywood figures in Mumbai enable the super-premium real estate developer to get liquidity and to generate working capital, thereby enhancing developers’ ability to create premium housing stock, he explains.

“The investors in Gurgaon and Bengaluru on the other hand largely comprise professionals, apart from a mix other classes. They have their own investment and holding cycles”, Nandan said.

Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, REA India, part of Australia’s REA Group and US-based News Corp. that owns three real estate portals — Housing.com, PropTiger and Makaan.com-- agrees.

The investor today is a professional who is investing in property for investment’s sake and holding on to it. At the end of the day, his investment is a leveraged transaction wherein he is making a down payment but the mortgage is staggered, Agarwala said.

“This is a great way for people to upgrade at some point in the future. The investors today are buyers who may not buy for residing in the apartment today but for the future. They may not want to flip the unit within six months as was the case a decade ago,” Agarwala adds.