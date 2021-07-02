Bombay High Court sets aside auction of mortgaged Darode-Jog property

Representative image of towers under construction in Pune (Source: ShutterStock)

The Bombay High Court has set aside the sale of a property developed by the Darode-Jog group in Pune in February 2019 as “void and legally unsustainable” because it prejudiced the rights of the mortgage holder and directed the housing regulator to refund the Rs 1.66 crore accrued from the transaction.

The judgment, reserved on March 12 and proclaimed on June 25 by Justices SJ Kathawalla and Vinay Joshi, favoured IDBI Trusteeship Services, which claimed first charge on the property as a secured creditor. The Mumbai-based trusteeship had lent the developer Rs 120 crore and filed a petition demanding that the auction be set aside because it held the mortgage to the property.

The ruling establishes that a secured creditor has primacy over a property when a developer fails to deliver possession and not the state government, which auctioned it to recover the dues of homebuyers.

In this case, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) had directed the Pune Collector to auction the property to recover dues owed to six homebuyers of Darode-Jog’s Padmanabh Phase I project located at Haveli, Pune. The auction was conducted even though IDBI Trusteeship had objected to the sale. Following the auction, a sale certificate was issued to buyers Gyaneshwar Kaddu and Nitin Jain on March 11, 2019.

IDBI Trusteeship contended that the 49.3 acre property was mortgaged to it when Darode-Jog Homes issued secured, redeemable, optionally convertible debentures for a sum of Rs 120 crore. A supplementary deed of mortgage regarding the property was signed by the two parties in February 2016.

MahaRERA had issued refund orders to six home buyers of Padmanabh Phase I in February 2018. But when the developer failed to return the money, the housing regulator issued the recovery warrant in April.

IDBI Trusteeship said it informed the Pune Collector about the mortgage on February 21, the day of the auction, and requested that the sale be withheld. However, the petitioner said the auction was conducted without giving it a hearing.

After IDBI Trusteeship filed its writ petition on March 14, the high court directed MahaRERA to hold on to the proceeds of the auction and asked the purchasers not to create third-party rights on the property until the matter was decided.

Lawyers for the Pune Collector and the additional tehsildar admitted they were aware of the petitioner’s objections, but claimed IDBI Trusteeship did not provide details of the loan or mortgage. They contended that no mutation entry of the mortgage was effected in the revenue records of the property.

They also argued that several properties of Darode-Jog were mortgaged to IDBI Trusteeship and an alternative remedy to recover money from the developer was available through provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act.

The lawyers said as per Section 169 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, the state had the first charge over the property.

The court said that while Section 169 of the MLRC specifies that the claims of the state government have precedence over all others, it also distinguishes between the arrears of revenue due on account of land and amounts that are other than arrears of land revenue.

“In the former case, the arrears of land revenue due on account of land amount to a paramount charge on the land in question, which shall have precedence over all other debts. However, in the latter case, the claim of the state government to monies recoverable as other than arrears of land revenue, but in the same fashion, have priority only over unsecured claims and not over secured debts,” the court said in a 58-page order, observing that the auction had prejudiced the rights of the mortgagee.

The court said the petitioner had sent a legal notice in June 2018 when the developer failed to redeem the debentures on time, and the outstanding dues had increased to Rs 450 crore since then, as the petitioner claimed.

The court accepted the petitioner’s contention that the auctioned property was road-facing while other mortgaged properties were contiguous pieces of land and hence they would fetch higher commercial value if they all were sold together as one lot.

The court observed that the IDBI Trusteeship’s representation ought to have been considered by the Collector before concluding the auction. It said the public notice for the auction was issued only two days before instead of the mandatory 30 days.

“The utter haste in which the auction was held and the sale was concluded within two days of the same being announced publicly, and that too despite a serious objection being taken by the petitioner at the time of the auction, leaves much to be desired, and smacks of arbitrariness and colourable exercise of power,” the court said, agreeing with the petitioner.

Stating that it sympathised with the six homebuyers – Kavit Rasal, Mangesh Deshpande, Dwarkadas Mule, Puja Deshmukh, Rekha Girme and Vinod Chaudhary, the court observed that “their remedy lies elsewhere.”