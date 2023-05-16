Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor acquires Rs 17.4 Crore apartment in Mumbai

Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has recently purchased an apartment in a residential project located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra, Mumbai, for a sum of Rs 17.40 crore, as per documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

The apartment, situated in the Signia Isle by Sunteck Group, boasts a spacious built-up area of 3387 sq ft.

To complete the transaction, the actress has duly paid a stamp duty amounting to Rs 1.04 crore for the property.

The property registration was successfully finalized on May 10, 2023.

An email has been sent to the Sunteck Group, and a message has been sent to Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production house of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, had bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 37.80 crore.

The 2,497 sq ft apartment located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd, the documents showed.

In another transaction executed on the same day, Alia Bhatt gifted two apartments in Mumbai to her sister Shaheen Mahesh Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value).

Sajid Nadiadwala, through his production company Nadiadwala Grandsons, had also purchased a plot of area 7,470 sq. ft. for 31.3 crore in Juhu recently.