Bollywood actress Maya Alagh sells villa in Bengaluru for Rs 13.65 crore

The plot of land is spread across 10,000 sq ft and the built-up area is 4,100 sq ft, as per the documents

Vandana Ramnani
Maya Alagh is the wife of Sunil Alagh, former managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries.

Bollywood actress and the face of the Promise toothpaste ad in the late 70s, Maya Alagh, has sold her 4,100 sq ft villa in Bengaluru for Rs 13.65 crore, registration data accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property deal was registered on July 15, 2021. The buyer is Aashray Krishn Goel and his family.

The villa in Epsilon is part of the gated community Yemlur Home Owners Association and is located on Yemlur Main Road, Bengaluru, which is off the Old Airport Road.

There was no response from either Aashray Goel or Maya Alagh.

The villa is located in the same project where Bigbasket co-founder brought a property.

On June 14, co-founder of online grocery company Bigbasket, Abhinay Choudhari, had also bought a 9,716 sq ft plot in Epsilon, a prime location in Bengaluru, for Rs 12.25 crore.

Also Read: Quess Corp promoter buys bungalow in Bengaluru's billionaire street for Rs 52 crore

This is a prime area in Bengaluru with large layouts spread across 7,000 sq ft to over 10,000 sq ft. The development only comprises villa plots. The market price is around Rs 13,000-15,000 per sq ft, depending on the plot size and the location, according to local brokers.

The project is located adjacent to the old airport. Prices here vary from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore, they said.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #Bengaluru #Maya Alagh #property #Real Estate
first published: Aug 5, 2021 05:43 pm

