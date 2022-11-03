Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and family buy duplex property in Mumbai for Rs 65 crore

Jahnvi Kapoor and her family have bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh Bandra West area for Rs 65 crore, documents accessed by Indextap.com showed.

The apartment, with a carpet area of 6,421 sq ft, is located on the first and second floors of a building at Pali Hill.

The unit housing has been jointly bought by Jahnvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

They have paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.90 crore on the transaction. The deal was registered on October 12, 2022. The housing unit comes with five car parking slots.

The duplex apartment, comprising apartments 101 and 201, is situated on the first and second floors with an open garden area and a swimming pool on the first floor.

Considering the carpet area of 6,421 sq ft, the per sqft rate at which the apartment was bought by the Kapoor family comes to around Rs 1 lakh per sq ft.

There was no response to the query sent by Moneycontrol to Boney Kapoor.

Vijay Kandhari, CEO of B Kandhari Properties in Bandra said, "The particular building in which the deal has happened typically gets this kind of rate because it is well maintained. Though it is a 20-25-year-old building, considerable interior work has been done inside the unit. It has been observed that after Covid-19, Pali Hill and surrounding areas are closing deals at around Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. Having said that, the amount depends on the location and the size of the property. "

Pali Hill in Bandra is an affluent locality of Mumbai where several celebrities and business tycoons have their residences.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for Rs 119 crore. In 2021, Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore in Juhu in Mumbai. The carpet area of the triplex, spread across the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building called Araya Building, is 3,456 sq ft. However, Kapoor reportedly sold the apartment earlier this year.