MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    BMC announces 100% relief on property tax for flats measuring 500 sq ft

    Maharashtra government’s announcement on the property tax waiver in the affordable housing segment infuses a fresh lease of life for end users and prospective homebuyers

    Moneycontrol News

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) on February 3 announced 100% relief on property tax for flats measuring 500 sq ft of carpet area.

    "About 16,14,000 citizens will get 100 per cent property tax relief. The amount of exemption to citizens is to the tune of ₹462 crore per annum," Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in his budget speech.

    BMC, the richest civic body in the country, presented a budget of ₹45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections. The budget estimates are 17.70 per cent more than the last fiscal, when the BMC had presented ₹39,038.83 crore budget.

    On January 1, Chief Minister Udday Thackeray had announced a decision to waive the property tax for the residential units of up to 500 square feet, located within the Mumbai municipal area limits.

    "At a time when the Union Budget 2022-23 has not announced specific demand-side incentives, the Maharashtra government’s announcement on the property tax waiver in the affordable housing segment infuses a fresh lease of life for end users and prospective homebuyers. A booster to buoy the market sentiment, the likely revenue loss should be offset by incremental sales volumes in the affordable segment,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BMC #mumbai #property tax #Real Estate #waiver
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 03:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.