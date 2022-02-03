BMC announces 100% relief on property tax for flats measuring 500 sq ft

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) on February 3 announced 100% relief on property tax for flats measuring 500 sq ft of carpet area.

"About 16,14,000 citizens will get 100 per cent property tax relief. The amount of exemption to citizens is to the tune of ₹462 crore per annum," Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in his budget speech.

BMC, the richest civic body in the country, presented a budget of ₹45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections. The budget estimates are 17.70 per cent more than the last fiscal, when the BMC had presented ₹39,038.83 crore budget.

On January 1, Chief Minister Udday Thackeray had announced a decision to waive the property tax for the residential units of up to 500 square feet, located within the Mumbai municipal area limits.