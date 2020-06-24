Blackstone stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT positive for commercial real estate: Experts

The news of global private equity giant Blackstone raising around Rs 2,000 crore by selling some of its units in Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to monetise part of its investment sends out a positive signal for the commercial real estate story in India despite the COVID-19 setback, said experts.

Experts said Blackstone has only sold a part of its holding and it is on expected lines. The move is an indicator that new investors continue to repose confidence in the commercial real estate segment and that it has potential going forward.

This is not a distress sale and a normal exit for Blackstone. Any private equity fund exits after having committed capital for a five to a seven year period.

"Even in unprecedented times, large institutional investors are seeing value in committing significant incremental capital and that is a positive for India’s commercial real estate segment," said Anckur Srivasttava of GenReal Advisers.

Some experts said what is important here is that Blackstone is not selling on account of stress and that this is normal course of exit.

Also, Blackstone selling some of its units has no impact on the portfolio. It is a secondary market sale.

"Just as sale of any company share is a secondary transfer by a shareholder and does not impact the company per say, similarly this sale has no impact on the commercial real estate or Embassy Reits performance," Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets and Investment Services at Colliers International India, told Moneycontrol.

Sources said that Blackstone may have exited 8.7 percent out of the 55 percent share it currently holds. Global institutional investors are said to have bought these shares, they said.

Since its listing in 2019, Embassy REIT has delivered a total return of 25 per cent.

"Considering the current commercial real estate environment, the sale demonstrates partial exit to their global investors," said another expert.

Also, a 7 percent consistent cash yield on a Grade A commercial asset is a good investment. “Even if one were to assume that corporate tenants may decide to contract space on account of COVID-19, focus on work-from-home or even decide to move out, a 7 percent yield can at best fall to 6 percent and is still an attractive investment,” Gupta said.

"Despite tenants deciding to contract space, post tax REITs are still an attractive investment option with full potential of upside in the future," he said.

The point here is that Blackstone is selling and there is an investor willing to sign a large cheque and take a call on commercial real estate. What is important is that the investor is willing to take a bet on the commercial portfolio in this market despite COVID and the focus on work-from-home, the expert added.

Blackstone will continue to hold the majority stake in Embassy REIT. Embassy group has around 15 per cent stake. Blackstone has deployed over 8 billion dollars in the Indian commercial real estate space.

Embassy Office Parks REIT is the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which was launched last year by realty firm Embassy group and global investment firm Blackstone to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The REIT is listed on the stock exchange.

Sponsored by Blackstone, the global alternative asset management giant, and Embassy Group, the Bengaluru-based developer, Embassy REIT owns 33 m sq ft of office space across seven Grade A office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region. More than 80 percent of Embassy REITs’ tenants by area leased are global bellwethers such as IBM, JPMorgan, Facebook and Google.

