‘Black money' deals to drop as gap between real estate circle rates and market prices narrows from 100% to 6%

The gap between the ready reckoner rates (RRR) and the actual market prices in the primary (sale by developer) real estate segment in the top cities has narrowed over the last five years. From a more than 100 percent difference between the two rates in certain areas in Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon in 2015, some localities presently show a mere 6 percent variation, says a report.

The gap between market values and RR or circle rates in many areas is as low as 6-7 percent, equal or even negative, the report by Anarock has said.

Ready reckoner rates - also known as circle rates or guidance values - are the minimum values set by a state government below which a property cannot be registered. Each area within a city has its own RR rate on which stamp duty is calculated.

To align circle rates with the actual market prices, most state governments previously regularly reviewed and increased the RR rates in cities either year-on-year or in two years. However, market values increased only marginally in the same period.

The major advantage of this reduced gap is that it discourages 'black money' transactions. The primary sales market in tier-1 cities today offers limited scope for unaccounted cash infusions because of the minimal gap between the state-notified circle rates and the market value quoted by developers in such regions.

Contrary to other top cities, Noida saw a reduction of as much as 10 percent in circle rates in the last two years - a step taken to boost real estate demand. Circle rates on Noida Expressway have reduced from Rs 4,700 per sq. ft. in 2016 to Rs 4,366 per sq. ft. in 2020. As a result, the gap between the market values and circle rates has increased in the last four years. The difference between the two rates was 10 percent in 2016 and is now at 16 percent.

In the same period, average market values in Noida also decreased by 2 percent – from Rs 5,185 per sq. ft. in 2016 to nearly Rs 5,075 per sq. ft. in 2020. Similarly, in Sector-150 the circle rates remained stagnant at Rs 3,716 per sq. ft. in the last four years.

However, in Central Noida areas, the difference between circle rates and market prices has reduced from 47 percent in 2016 to 34 percent in 2020.

The average RR rates at Jogeshwari East (in Mumbai) stood at Rs 11,571 per sq. ft. in 2015; today it is Rs 15,143 per sq. ft. – an increase of over 31 percent in the last five years. Concurrently, the market value in this period increased by only 6 percent – from Rs 16,300 per sq. ft. in 2015 to Rs 17,280 per sq. ft.

In value terms, the average RRR for flats in Mumbai's Lower Parel is approximately Rs 32,609 per sq. ft. while the average market value is Rs 34,660 per sq ft. In Worli, another high-profile area in the city, the average RR rate is Rs 35,350 per sq. ft. as against the average market value of Rs 38,560 per sq. ft.

There are also some localities where the difference between the two rates remains as high as 58 percent. However, this can be attributed to the ultra-luxury specifications in some projects. For instance, in Tardeo, the gap between the market value and the RR rate is 58 percent. The average RRR is Rs 23,597 per sq. ft. while the average market value is Rs 56,659 per sq. ft. In Dadar, the average RRR is approximately Rs 13,624 per sq. ft. and the market value is Rs 32,600 per sq. ft.

In the last 4-5 years, most state authorities regularly increased the circle rates in cities to align them with market values. Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon, for instance, saw circle rates rise by 43 percent in the last four years – from Rs 2,900 per sq. ft. in 2016 to nearly Rs 4,133 per sq. ft. in 2020. However, market values in this period increased only by 10 percent. The gap between the two rates is narrowing significantly.

Sohna Road, for instance, saw the gap reduce to 35 percent in 2020 as against 38 percent early in 2016. In Golf Course Road, the difference has reduced to 75 percent now as against 104 percent in 2016. Interestingly, average prices have also reduced at Golf Course Road - to Rs 13,150 per sq. ft. in 2020 as against Rs 13,700 per sq. ft. in 2016.

"The gap between market values and RR/circle rates in many areas is as low as 6-7 percent, equal or even negative. Registering a property below circle rates is not permissible. Section 43CA of the I-T Act says that developers/sellers will attract penalties for selling lower than RR rates. Moreover, even if buyers somehow purchased property below the circle rates, they will bear an additional tax burden as the difference between two rates is taxable – both in the hands of the buyer and seller,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Reducing RR rates would reduce stamp duty on property purchase, thereby boosting buyer demand and also providing relief to developers as the multiple premiums they pay to the state governments are linked to the RR rates, he added.