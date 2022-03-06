Big projects, bold ideas: Why women interior designers are in a happy place right now

Neelam Das, team lead at Studio Lotus, Delhi, says it is critical to take into account a woman’s perspective when looking at public spaces, where women generally feel less safe or experience unease.

They are constantly reinventing space – dipping into reservoirs of creativity to set up warm, inviting homes, efficient offices or commercial structures. The three designers, all women, unabashedly savour the highs of successfully executing challenging assignments - working a giant glass installation into the basic design of a bar, for instance, transforming a dilapidated building into a smart advertising agency office, or taking on mammoth projects despite the minutiae involved in doing up the interiors.

Rachna Agarwal, founder and design ideator, Studio IAAD, Gurugram; Dakshayani Sheth, regional head, Edifice Consultants, Pune; and Neelam Das, team lead at Studio Lotus, Delhi, thrive on figuring out complicated briefs and delivering on success.

Rachna Agarwal, founder and design ideator, Studio IAAD.

It worked out all right

Getting onboard a project for an advertising agency prioritising recyclability and sustainability in 2009, Agarwal’s team transformed an old and dilapidated factory building in the NSIC area of Okhla in Delhi into a contemporary commercial office.

Following the brief to “lift the work environment and inspire creative thought,” the designers went for a minimalist look. The shed was stripped of non-structural elements on the northern side and replaced with full-length, transparent glass glazing. Natural light filtered in unobstructed, providing thermal insulation to the open office, reducing the HVAC and electrical loads. The connect to nature was made through the clear views of the new well-manicured lawns, which also made the interiors appear more spacious.

The design for a North Goa residence, The Cove, which had three distinct clients at its nucleus, required considerable planning too, says Agarwal. Since her team had to ensure that each end-user felt tethered to the overall design narrative, the ground level at the site was raised by six feet to level with the arterial road for clear views of the waterfront. The architectural intervention was grounded while aiming to create a layered yet simple articulation of the site, after factoring in the climate impact and ensuring it blended well with the natural surroundings.

Exteriors of a home designed by Studio IAAD.

When it comes to her work, Neelam Das remembers being gobsmacked by the massive scale of an elephant-inspired hand-crafted installation in stained glass (soldered/embellished by glass artist Atul Bakshi, its metal framework developed by designer Ayush Kasliwal) and green quartzite and wood. It had to be put up at Masti Cocktails & Cuisine, one of Studio Lotus’s first international F&B projects in Dubai.

Das and her team had spent a considerable amount of time developing the installation on the drawing board. On seeing it in person, however, she found it to be “quite an experience” to reconcile the digitally-developed drawings with the imposing 3 metre tall physical reality of the installation. Putting it in place was quite a task, but much to her relief it was done without anything breaking.

Neelam Das works with the elephant installation.

The highlights of Dakshayani Sheth’s 15-plus years in the interior design business include leading and executing a project covering 1 lakh square feet for a US-based IT and telecommunications giant very early in her career. It’s considered Edifice’s best projects to date.

The other involved designing and executing a large space design project for a top fintech company. Work was required on two 12-storey towers with a tight deadline as it had to be readied in time for the move of the company’s offshore teams to Pune. Following the client’s detailed briefing, Sheth’s team aimed for a glocal feel, bringing in harmony and heritage as the key design drivers, factoring in employee experience every step of the way, and completed the project in record time.

Dakshayani Sheth, regional head, Edifice Consultants, Pune.

Moments of reckoning

No one’s afraid of hard work, insists Das, whose strengths lie in paying attention to the finer details and using an iterative process to create conscious, narrative-driven designs. She remembers pulling off all-nighters while reworking the design concept for the ice-cream brand Huber & Holly's new outlets before meeting with the client. “Our design development presentation had been in the works for nearly a fortnight, and though we attempted several last-minute changes, the learning experience was enriching because we were thrilled with the outcome,” says Das.

Despite it all, however, there have been times when she has endured “prejudice owing to my diminutive frame. A few clients and on-site personnel would often presume I came with little to no experience, that I was probably an intern just learning the ropes of design and construction.”

Such instances, Das says, however, motivated her to take charge and “build my personality holistically. My confidence in these situations today reflects my experience and leadership, and it has been quite an upward trajectory for me in the industry.”

Agarwal says she will never understand why architecture is regarded as “macho,” considering that women convert houses into homes. They tend to give a client’s requirements extra thought and take a lot of interest in understanding how the design would play out for the occupants of an office or a house, and that makes a difference. “Then, when put together, functionality and form with a hint of creativity and personal touch elevate the design altogether,” she says.

Sheth feels it is harder for women to make a mark in the design business, but she has not let that stop her. “I have had a chance to work with women across the spectrum – women leaders who were customers, vendors, partners or colleagues. They are more sensitive and more empathetic. They are better managers and better organisers.”

User requirements primarily dictate design, says Das. She feels it is critical to take into account a woman’s perspective when looking at public spaces where women generally feel less safe or experience unease. Safer urban environments can be created if there is better representation of women in the design industry, especially ones involved in urban policymaking.

All said and done, however, “I do think that good design brings together masculine and feminine energies in perfect synergy and these energies manifest in design in a myriad of ways. It is incumbent on us as designers to identify and achieve this harmonious balance. Things hardly work in isolation; all perceptions matter,” concludes Das.