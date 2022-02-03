Big deal: Skechers buys office space in Mumbai for Rs 175 crore

In one of the largest such deals in Mumbai since the outbreak of the coronavirus, footwear company Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd has purchased Rs 175 crore worth of office space in the Andheri East neighbourhood, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm, show.

The commercial units are spread across 51,000 sq ft on the second, fourth and eighth floors of the Fulcrum building, built by developer Surendra Hiranandani, on Sahar road. The chargeable area, including 50 car parks, is approximately 80,000 sq ft.

“It is one of the largest office sale transactions, post-pandemic, by a retail player in Mumbai. Skechers already had a presence in the building and this acquisition seems to be part of their long-term strategy, as they found it more prudent to acquire the property rather than lease it,” CRE Matrix co-founder and CEO Abhishek Kiran Gupta said on February 3.

While six units were bought from Antevorta Developers Pvt Ltd, two were sold by Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd.

The footwear company paid a stamp duty of Rs 8.75 crore for the eight units and the sale deeds were signed on January 28, 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Skechers didn’t respond to Moneycontrol’s queries about the purchase.

While most companies were actively looking at co-working solutions to lower the rental impact of any future pandemic waves, Skechers’ decision to buy office space indicated that the work-from-office model would remain in place in the long run, Gupta said.

“Last year, SBI General Insurance bought around 40,000 sq ft in the same building, at a similar rate, which indicates that capital values for office spaces in Andheri are still under pressure. We foresee office capital values to remain under check throughout CY22,” he added.

Fulcrum is a quality commercial office development from the House of Hiranandani. Fulcrum’s biggest draw is its location –it is close to the international airport and is connected well to metro rail and road links.

Skechers’ deal was in keeping with the market rate and the timing was perfect as the pandemic seemed to be receding and after the third wave, it might just be a general virus, Bappaditya Basu, Chief Business Officer-ANAROCK Commercial, told Moneycontrol.

While corporates are evaluating co-working spaces to work on a hybrid model, many businesses are looking to purchase office spaces to ensure that the work standards, hygiene and safety meet their requirements. This gives employees a sense of comfort when they are called back to the office.

“With this particular deal, Skechers seems to have got a pie of the commercial office real estate in Mumbai, which is always in high demand and will likely reap good returns in the future,” Basu said.

With offices opening up, businesses returning to normal, and the threat of the virus ebbing, the year 2022 would see numerous sale and lease transactions in the office segment, he said.