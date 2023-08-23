Bhutani Infra to develop a commercial high-street mall in Noida sector 133, to invest Rs 500 crore

Apart from this, Bhutani Infra is currently also developing two commercial projects, Bhutani Cyberthum and Avenue 62 in Noida

Delhi-NCR based real estate developer, Bhutani Infra will develop a commercial high-street mall in Noida sector 133, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The company plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the project.

Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Infra, said the project will be developed in two phases and will offer premium retail space, a food court and wellness space.

“We are planning to develop a commercial retail project in sector 133 with an estimated investment of Rs 500 crore including the land cost. We will be developing nearly 3 lakh square feet in the project under phase 1,” Bhutani told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Also Read: Noida to get Rs 12-crore apartments as Bhutani Infra plans Rs 600 crore uber-luxury housing project

He said that the project will be launched in the last quarter of the year and the completion deadline will be 30 months from the start of work on the ground. He said that the project will have closer proximity to posh residential colonies and commercial developments, and therefore, good response is anticipated for the project.

Bhutani Infra started operations in 1996 under the brand name Parmesh Complexes in Delhi’s Karkardooma. It has delivered close to 14 projects till date. Of its latest offerings, I-Thum IT Park in Sector 62, Noida, and Alphathum, a business park in Sector 90 are already operational.

Apart from this, Bhutani Infra is currently also developing two commercial projects, Bhutani Cyberthum and Avenue 62 in Noida. Both are commercial office space projects. Bhutani Cyberthum is likely to be delivered by June 2024.