business BHK Voice | The Landmark: Story of Lodha World Towers Lodha World Towers: From aiming to build the world’s tallest residential building, the company had to downgrade its ambition to then build India’s tallest residential building. Today we take a deep dive into the story behind the boldest bet taken in the history of Indian real estate. Many things went right. Few things went wrong. But in the end – Lodha World Towers is a landmark