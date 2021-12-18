business BHK Voice | Magarpatta City: A smart city built by farmers This is no ordinary township in India. This is a township built not by wealthy builders - but by farmers. 123 of them who came together in 1999 by combining their land holding and then creating a holistic 430 acre township in the city of Pune. Welcome to Magarpatta City. I met up with the man who spearheaded the transformation of this once rural land into a planned urban center: Satish Magar