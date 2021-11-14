india BHK Voice | Is the land of Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar & Karan Johar set for a price war? It’s the home to some of India’s biggest celebrities. Driving around this neighbourhood its hard to find a street where a prominent celebrity isn't staying. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar count this locality as their home. As does India's biggest film director - Karan Johar. Welcome to the suburb of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz.