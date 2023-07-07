Bengaluru saw highest office leasing of 3.5 million sq ft in Q2 2023; overall leasing drops: Report

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai led supply addition during the quarter, accounting for a cumulative share of 84 percent.

Bengaluru saw the highest office leasing of 3.5 million square feet (msf) in the April-June 2023 quarter. However, office leasing across the nine major cities saw an overall 25 percent dip to 13.9 msf on-year during the quarter, according to a report by real estate consultant CBRE. The cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

On a sequential basis, the report, CBRE India Office Figures Q2 2023, highlighted that office leasing activity increased by 12 percent in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune led the absorption accounting for about 59 percent of the transaction activity.

Bengaluru takes the lead

Bengaluru office space absorption was driven by small-sized (less than 50,000 sq ft) deals. Also, non-SEZ developments led both supply and absorption with 68 percent and 54 percent share respectively, the report said.

During the quarter, technology companies witnessed an uptick in activity, accounting for 29 percent of the leasing, followed by flexible space operators (18 percent), engineering & manufacturing firms (17 percent) and BFSI corporates (17 percent).

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "We believe that the share of domestic firms in leasing would also remain strong during the year; at the same time, their greater emphasis on return to offices (RTO) is also expected to boost their operations."

Office supply

Total office space supply stood at 12.4 msf in April-June’23, an increase of 6 percent Q-o-Q.

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai led supply addition during the quarter, accounting for a cumulative share of 84 percent.

The non-SEZ segment continued to dominate development completions in (April-June 2023) while SEZ supply accounted for 24 percent of the new developments, compared to 11 percent in Q2 2023.

Small-sized (less than 10,000 sq ft) to medium-sized (10,000 – 50,000 sq ft) transactions drove office space take-up in Q2 2023 with a share of 85 percent.

The share of medium-sized deals increased to 54 percent in Q2 2023 from 48 percent in the previous quarter. In Q2 2023, the share of large-sized deals (greater than 100,000 sq ft) remained similar to Q1 2023 at 6 percent.

Absorption drops compared to the previous year

During the January-June period, the demand across these nine cities fell 12 percent to 26.4 msf from 30 msf in the corresponding period of the previous year.

These nine cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a major 54 percent decline in its gross leasing transactions of office space during the April-June period at 1.9 msf amid global economic uncertainties, the report showed.