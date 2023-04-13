 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru metro impact: Whitefield may witness 8-10% rental growth in 2 yrs

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

The central business district saw a 25% YoY rise in rentals during 2017 as the metro project began operations in the same year. Flex space to grow, too. Whitefield, the second-largest office market in Bengaluru, has office stock of about 40.4 million sq ft.

Rentals of office spaces in Whitefield are likely to go up by about 8-10 percent over the next two years.

With the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield metro project likely to be fully operational by mid-year, rentals of office spaces in Whitefield are likely to go up by about 8 to 10 percent over the next two years.

This is because improved connectivity is likely to attract more businesses to set up offices in previously inaccessible areas, according to a new report, a report by Colliers, titled Bengaluru Metro Rail: Key office market impact, said.

Whitefield, the second-largest office market in Bengaluru, has office stock of about 40.4 million sq ft, with vacancy levels hovering around 17.2 percent as of Q4FY2022. However, the metro project is likely to boost occupier activity in the region, with enhanced accessibility and reduced commute time, the report stated.

The growth in rentals will also hinge upon the overall occupier demand and macro-economic factors, the report said.