Bengaluru leads residential sales revival; unsold stock declines by 44%: Report

Bengaluru has been leading the revival of real estate with sales having risen by 80 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and the overall unsold stock declining by 44 percent during the same period, according to a report by ANAROCK.

The report also said that Bengaluru’s inventory overhang, which is the time taken to sell all units in a given area, provided that there are no new units added, declined from 42 months in the first quarter of 2017 to 15 months by the first quarter of 2019.

Sales in Delhi NCR increased by 88 percent in the last two years but unsold inventory declined by 18 percent during the same period. The city’s inventory overhang declined from 90 months in the first quarter of 2017 to 45 months in the first quarter of 2019, the report said.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), sales rose by 78 percent over the last two years but unsold inventory reduced by 4 percent. The inventory overhang declined from 54 months in the first quarter of 2017 to 35 months in the first quarter of 2019, it said.

Bengaluru saw its new supply increase by merely 39 percent from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2019. This rise remained largely limited in comparison to other prominent cities like Pune, Chennai and MMR that saw their new launches increase by whopping 279 percent, 118 percent and 79 percent respectively.

Builders cautiously focused on releasing less new supply in the market and instead focused on sale of old projects. This invariably led to increased housing sales, the report said.

Bengaluru saw a jump in average property prices in the last two years at about 6 percent. The current average prices in the city are Rs 4,950 per sq ft. Hyderabad too saw prices increasing by almost 6 percent. The average price in the city was at Rs 3,950 in 2017 which increased to Rs 4,172 per sq ft in 2019, the report said, adding Delhi NCR saw prices decline by 1 percent over the two year period.

ANAROCK’s unsold inventory data indicated that Bengaluru saw the maximum decline in the premium segment ( which is priced within Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore range) saw a 49 percent decline within a year – from 6,370 units in the first quarter of 2018 to 3,260 units in the first quarter of 2019.

This was followed by mid-segment properties (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh) that saw a yearly decline of 28 percent during the same period. Kolkata saw a decline in the premium segment too at 37 percent.