Bengaluru-based Embassy REIT profit for second quarter flat at Rs 232 crore, revenue up 4 percent to Rs 540 crore

Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, on November 2 reported a flat net profit of Rs 232 crore for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 and a 4 percent rise in revenue from operations at Rs 540.1 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is looking to acquire large office parks for inorganic growth. Its net profit stood Rs 232.23 crore and revenue at Rs 520.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net operating income rose 10 percent to Rs 481.4 crore in the second quarter of this financial year, from Rs 438.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the distribution of income to unit holders dropped 8 percent to Rs 424.4 crore during the July-September period of 2020-21, from Rs 463 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held on November 2, declared a distribution of ₹4,244 million or ₹5.50 per unit.

The record date for the distribution is November 10, 2020 and will be paid on or before November 17, 2020.

The rental collections for 2Q FY2021 from office occupiers remained strong at 99.5%, in-line with office rental collections of 99.7 percent for 1Q FY2021 (as of October 30, 2020), it said.

The company’s portfolio occupancy was at 91.7 percent on 26.2 msf operating portfolio, with same-store occupancy of 93.4 percent and new leases and renewals signed for 2Q FY2021 stood at 2,10,000 sq ft, including 1,24,000 sq ft of new leases at 10 percent above market rents.

The year-to-date new leases and renewals stand at 7,35,000 sq ft, including 4,10,000 sq ft of renewals at 17 percent spread to existing rents, the company said.

The company achieved rental increases of 11 percent on 1.9 m sq ft in 2Q FY2021 across 18 office leases, with year-to-date rental increases of 12 percent on 3.7 m sq ft across 40 office leases, it said.

“Embassy REIT continues to deliver amidst challenging conditions caused by the global pandemic. We have been successful in collecting rents, keeping expenses low, and maintaining a healthy balance sheet. Most notably, we are distributing cash flows to our unitholders that compares to the payouts of the top yield-paying Indian corporates,” said Mike Holland, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT.

“Our multinational technology occupiers and global captive tenants continue to see strong demand for their services as global businesses bring forward to spend on digital transformation, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity. We also remain focused on growth through multiple channels including accretive acquisitions,” he said.

Embassy REIT was listed last year and owns and operates 33.3 mn sq ft portfolio of seven infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Its portfolio comprises 26.2 million sq ft completed operating area.