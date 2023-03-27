 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru: Arvind SmartSpaces sells plots worth Rs 100 crore in less than 7 hours

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Arvind SmartSpaces entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has until now added 10 projects across the region

Real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces Limited on March 27 announced that it has sold out the entire launched inventory of 2nd phase of its residential plotted development project, Arvind Greatlands in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, within 7 hours of launch.

It consisted of more than 150 units valued at more than Rs 100 crore.

Arvind Greatlands marked its foray into the plotted development segment in Bengaluru. The first phase of this project, with a saleable area of ~0.5 million sq. ft. amounting to a booking value of more than Rs. 200 Crore, was sold out in 10 hours in November 26, 2022. The first phase is under HDFC Platform 1.

The second phase and all future phases are fully owned by Arvind SmartSpaces.