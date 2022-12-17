 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj family buys five luxury flats in Mumbai worth Rs 104 crore: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

All five flats face the iconic Arabian sea and are based in Raheja Vivarea, the luxury residential project located in the Mahalaxmi area of south Mumbai.

Representative visuals of a flat shared on Raheja Vivarea's website

Members of the family leading the Bajaj Group conglomerate have bought five luxury apartments in Mumbai, which are cumulatively worth around Rs 104 crore, a report said on December 17.

All five flats face the iconic Arabian sea and are based in Tower E of Raheja Vivarea, the luxury residential project located in the Mahalaxmi area of south Mumbai.

Out of the five apartments, two have been bought through Nirvaan Family Trust, The Economic Times report said, adding that one each has been bought by Shefali Bajaj, Sanjali Bajaj and Manish Kejriwal.

Shefali, who is the wife of Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj, has reportedly bought the most expensive apartment worth Rs 28.31 crore. The 3,400 sq ft flat is located on the building's 39th floor.

Sanjali, their daughter, has bought an apartment of a similar size on the 38th floor, for Rs 28.27 crore, the report added.

Kejriwal, who is Bajaj's son-in-law, has purchased a Rs 15.47 crore-worth flat on the 36th floor, with an area of 2,433 sq ft, the newspaper said. Two more apartments of similar size have been bought by the Nirvaan Family Trust, with each valued at Rs 15.84 crore, the report noted, citing the documents it accessed through Zapkey.com.