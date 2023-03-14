Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj buys triplex in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for Rs 252.5 crore

In yet another large deal in Mumbai, Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj has bought a sea-facing triplex apartment from Macrotech Developers in posh Malabar Hill in Mumbai for Rs 252.5 crore, documents shared by IndexTap.com showed.

The agreement to sell was registered on March 13, 2023.

The total area of the three apartments is 18,008 sq ft (carpet area is 12624 sq ft) and comes with eight car parking slots, the documents showed.

The stamp duty paid for the deal is Rs 15.15 crore, the documents showed. The project is called Lodha Malabar Palaces by the Sea that comprises 31 floors.

Vandana Ramnani