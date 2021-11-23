Awfis leases 64,000 sq ft of flex space for WayCool Foods in Bengaluru, Chennai

Integrated workspace solutions provider Awfis has partnered with CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, and WayCool foods, an agri-commerce enterprise, to lease 64,000 square feet to WayCool across Chennai and Bengaluru as part of phase 1, the company said.

Awfis is expected to invest Rs 15 to Rs 17 crore on the WayFoods flex space in Bengaluru and Chennai, sources said.

In line with the post-pandemic reality and changing business needs, CBRE and Awfis are working on multiple opportunities across India.

Awfis currently has the largest network of flexible workspaces with 95 co-working centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities and is soon heading towards the 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021.

“We are excited to have WayCool partner with us for their exceptional workspace requirements. Today, organizations are on the lookout for solutions that not only offer safety and convenience but also go the extra mile to improve productivity while optimizing costs,” said Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis.

“The commercial real estate sector has proven to be extremely resilient over the last year. With the role of workplace changing, we at CBRE are optimistic that the sector’s steady growth will continue in the future as well,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“Our new headquarters in Bengaluru and Chennai will be a reflection of our values, culture and our warrior spirit. Like our vibrant shop floors, the corporate offices will also have new-age elements for enhanced engagements, synergies, and will be high on employee and partner experience,” said Amrit Bajpai, COO, WayCool Foods.